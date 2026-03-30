Venu Srinivasan returns as chairman and MD of Sundaram Clayton

Sundaram Clayton Ltd (SCL), one of India’s leading auto components manufacturers, on Monday re-designated Venu Srinivasan, the current chairman emeritus and managing director of the company, as its chairman and managing director with immediate effect.

This comes after the current chairman, R Gopalan, stepped down from the post. Gopalan will continue as a non-executive independent director of the company. The company’s board accepted this change in directorate in a meeting held on March 27.

The current development comes almost a month after the board approved the appointment of R Venkatesh as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from April 1, 2026. This was after the resignation of Vivek S Joshi as CEO with effect from March 31 due to personal reasons.

The promoters, led by Srinivasan and family, hold around 59 per cent in the company in total. This comes almost four years after Gopalan, then a non-executive independent director of the company, was appointed chairman in April 2022, replacing Srinivasan himself.

The exit of Srinivasan was then seen as part of a broader succession strategy across all the companies under his family in the TVS Group. Following this, in May 2022, Srinivasan’s daughter Lakshmi Venu took charge as the managing director of the company.

Prior to that, she was the joint managing director of the company and was considered the lead architect of establishing Sundaram Clayton’s global footprint. Her decision to set up a foundry in the US three years earlier, in 2019, in Dorchester, South Carolina, was almost prescient, as most US-based customers were looking for onshore foundry units to reduce supply chain risks and curtail carbon footprint.

She managed the turnaround of Sundaram Clayton Ltd to make it a competitive foundry globally and has built deep customer relationships with players such as Cummins, Hyundai, Volvo, Paccar, and Daimler.

On the other hand, Gopalan, an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) earlier, had held various responsible positions, including member of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) under the control of the Prime Minister till April 2016. Before his retirement, he served as secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, till July 2012.

The change of guard comes as the company’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹51.92 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of ₹44.15 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales also dipped 6.3 per cent to ₹501.11 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to the same quarter last fiscal.

SCL is a leading manufacturer of engineered aluminium die-cast components for the automotive sector. Established in 1962, SCL provides high-quality, innovative solutions to global customers in the commercial and passenger vehicle segments.