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Venus Remedies gets Saudi FDA nod for speciality oncology therapy

This is the first marketing authorisation the company secured for speciality oncology therapy, Plerixafor, anywhere in the world

Venus remedies

It is standard-of-care in haemato-oncology, particularly for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma undergoing transplant | Image: LinkedIn

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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Pharma major Venus Remedies Limited on Saturday said it has received marketing authorisation from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for speciality oncology therapy -- Plerixafor.

Plerixafor is a hematopoietic stem cell mobiliser used in combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) to mobilise stem cells into peripheral blood for collection and autologous transplantation.

It is standard-of-care in haemato-oncology, particularly for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma undergoing transplant, the company said in a statement.

This is the first marketing authorisation the company secured for Plerixafor anywhere in the world, it added.

Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies Limited, and Venus Medicine Research Centre CEO, said, "This is our first Plerixafor approval anywhere in the world, and Saudi Arabia is the right market to launch it in".

 

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"Plerixafor sits squarely in the kind of therapy class we are building our international portfolio around. These are speciality injectables where clinical complexity and regulatory rigour create durable demand. It is also a meaningful addition for haemato-oncology centres across Saudi Arabia, where stem cell transplantation volumes are rising," he said.

This approval reflects the company's continued shift toward differentiated speciality therapies in regulated markets and reinforces India's role as a credible supplier of complex injectables to demanding healthcare systems, he added.

The Saudi Arabian pharmaceutical market is projected to grow from USD 12.1 billion in 2026 to USD 17.1 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5 per cent, driven by rising chronic disease prevalence and healthcare investment under Vision 2030.

The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) stem cell therapy market was estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2024, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar as principal markets.

Aditi K Chaudhary, President, International Business, Venus Remedies Limited, said, "Saudi Arabia is the most important commercial market in the GCC for speciality oncology, and this approval gives us a direct platform there. We will use it to build hospital partnerships and to anchor further speciality launches across the region".

"Regulatory and commercial work are tightly linked in markets like this, and the SFDA approval is evidence of both lines of execution working.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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