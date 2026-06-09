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Vertex Group to invest ₹300 crore in smart co-working centres over 3 years

Group launches full-stack smart co-working platform and plans to add 30-35 centres across 10 cities, targeting 50,000 seats nationwide

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Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

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Information technology (IT) firm Vertex Group has entered the co-working space with plans to invest around ₹300 crore to build 30-35 centres across 10 cities in the next three years.
 
Its founder and president, Gagan Arora, told Business Standard that the company will launch DK Vertex, a full-stack smart co-working platform. The first tranche of launches will include seven facilities in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, covering approximately 1 million square feet (msf). The first of these was launched in Gurugram on Tuesday, with 700 seats. The seven centres will be built with an investment of ₹70 crore and will collectively offer 10,000 seats. Each seat will be subleased at ₹6,000-18,000.
 
 
“Of the 10,000 seats, 6,000 are already live and 75 per cent are occupied. Another 4,000 built-to-suit seats will come online in the next two months,” Arora said.
 
While he did not reveal the names of the companies that have rented these spaces, it is learnt that they include a mix of high-growth start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “We have over 15 Fortune 500 companies, with 70 per cent of occupants being international brands,” Arora said.
 
Claiming that DK Vertex would be India’s first end-to-end solution for workspace and business growth, Arora said the platform will provide various integrated value-added services through a single digital platform, such as information security (InfoSec), payroll, hiring, analytics, account management, concierge services, and a business networking marketplace.

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“There were persistent gaps, such as traditional providers leaving companies juggling multiple vendors and administrative headaches, resulting in inefficiencies and missed opportunities for collaboration and employee well-being,” he added.
 
Arora said up to 50 per cent of the project's operational costs would be spent on these ancillary services, with the firm aiming to serve premium lessees.
 
He said the company would also consider launching more centres across tier-II and tier-III cities such as Jaipur, Indore and Visakhapatnam to meet the rising demand for flexible workspaces. “We are targeting around 50,000 seats across the country,” Arora added.
 
According to a report by realty consultant Cushman & Wakefield, flexible workspace operators accounted for an 18 per cent share of the total gross leasing of 21.89 msf during the January-March 2026 period across eight major cities.
 

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Topics : Vertex Ventures Vertex Securities Company News

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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