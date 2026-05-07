VFS Global consortium to set up 60 model sub-registrar offices in Maha

VFS Global, the global technology services provider for governments and citizens, in consortium with WE Excel Software, has won a five-year contract from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Controller of Stamps under the Government of Maharashtra to launch 60 Model Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) across the state.

The SROs will be launched in a phased manner aimed at streamlining and digitally transforming property registration into a fast, transparent and citizen-centric system.

The consortium will undertake the end-to-end setup of the Model SROs across Maharashtra, deploying digital infrastructure and trained service delivery teams to modernise property registration services, VFS Global noted.

The centres will be designed to deliver faster turnaround times and quick, efficient service, supported by modern facilities, managed in partnership between a specialised agency and the department of IGR. Each centre will feature waiting lounges with Wi-Fi connectivity, digital systems to enable seamless processing, and trained service delivery executives to assist citizens.

Ravindra Binwade, IGR, Government of Maharashtra, said, “The Model Office Concept is a strategic initiative designed to address the persistent bottlenecks in the current property registration system. For years, citizens have grappled with long queues, overcrowded SROs, and a lack of premium ambience. To tackle these challenges, department is trying a solution – Model SROs. The department is establishing 60 dedicated Model SROs.”

Binwade further added that these facilities will remain under strict government control and be staffed by departmental officials to ensure regulatory integrity, while specifically aiming to reduce the crowded atmosphere found in traditional offices. These offices will be governed strictly by the department only.

“This hybrid approach combines government oversight with modern operational efficiency to ensure smooth, high-quality transactions. Importantly, these offices are entirely optional; citizens retain the flexibility to choose between the state-of-the-art environment of a model office or the standard services of a regular SRO,” Binwade added.

Jiten Vyas, chief commercial officer and head-business development, VFS Global, said, “This initiative marks a transformative milestone in governance reforms and represents a significant leap towards more accessible, efficient and transparent public services in Maharashtra, driven by technology and modern service delivery.”

As a tech-enabled public services partner, VFS Global combines secure infrastructure, operational expertise and responsible innovation to help governments modernise citizen engagement, strengthen trust and deliver better outcomes.