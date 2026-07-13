Viatris unit Mylan plans to sell stake worth up to $363 million in Biocon

Mylan Inc, part of global healthcare company Viatris, plans to sell up to 92 million shares in Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd, worth up to Rs 34.81 billion ($363 million), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale represents up to 5.64 per cent of Biocon's outstanding shares. It is a secondary sale, meaning the shares are being sold by an existing investor and Biocon will not receive the proceeds.

The offer floor price is Rs 378.50 per share, a 7.9 per cent discount to Biocon's last close of Rs 410.95 on Monday. Biocon did not immediately respond to an emailed request seeking comment.

"We do not comment on market rumours or speculation," Viatris said in response to a Reuters request for comment.

Citigroup Global Markets India and Jefferies India are joint bookrunners and brokers for the deal.