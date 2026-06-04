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Viceroy Properties secures ₹250 crore funding from Bajaj Housing Finance

Mumbai-based developer Viceroy Properties will invest Rs 600 crore in its luxury residential project VISAVA in Versova, which has a revenue potential of Rs 1,000 crore

investment, funds, funding

Viceroy will repay the funds obtained from Bajaj "on competitive and flexible terms" over a period of five years.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 5:13 PM IST

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Mumbai-based real estate developer Viceroy Properties has secured project funding of Rs 250 crore from Bajaj Housing Finance for its luxury residential project VISAVA in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
 
VISAVA is located in Versova, a micro-market within the MMR, and has a topline potential of Rs 1,000 crore. Viceroy will invest Rs 600 crore in the greenfield project, Cyrus Mody, Viceroy Properties' chief executive officer and founder, told Business Standard.
 
Mody said, "Versova has firmly established itself as one of Mumbai's premier luxury residential micro-markets, defined by constrained land supply, significantly upgraded infrastructure such as the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link, and robust end-user demand. The early market response to our project speaks for itself: 30-35 per cent of inventory already absorbed, reflecting genuine buyer conviction in both the location and the quality of the finished product."
 
 
VISAVA is spread across a land parcel of 2 acres, which was bought by Viceroy a couple of years ago. The project features 3- and 4-BHK residences.
 
"What we're seeing is a clear and deliberate shift where discerning buyers are seeking larger, better-designed homes in proven neighbourhoods, driven not just by lifestyle aspirations but by the logic of long-term value preservation. The sustained sales momentum, combined with fresh institutional backing for the project, is a strong signal that Versova's luxury residential story is still in its early chapters," Mody added.

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Viceroy will repay the funds obtained from Bajaj "on competitive and flexible terms" over a period of five years.
 
Additionally, the company is also working on another development in Goregaon in the MMR. Mody stated that the company's focus will continue to remain on greenfield assignments even as the MMR's redevelopment market continues to see traction.
 
According to 99acres, considering transactions in the past one year, the average residential property rate in Versova has been hovering around Rs 42,250 per square foot (carpet area), up 11.9 per cent year-on-year.

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Topics : Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Real Estate luxury housing

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 5:13 PM IST

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