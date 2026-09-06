Videotex gets Google ODM certification, eyes ₹800 cr revenue in 3 years

Videotex, an original design manufacturer of televisions and display products, has been certified to build and supply Google TV-powered smart televisions, which would significantly expand its business to Rs 800 crore over the next 2-3 years, its Director Arjun Bajaj said.

The company, which has an installed capacity to produce 2.2 million TV units annually, also plans to enter into large appliances, with the first category expected to enter mass production by the end of this year, he said without disclosing the category.

On receiving Google TV original design manufacturer (ODM) certification, Bajaj termed it a "very big deal", saying the approval would enable local and regional television brands to source Google TV-powered smart televisions from an Indian manufacturing partner instead of relying on Chinese suppliers.

"It will reduce brands' dependence on sourcing from China or working with Chinese ODMs, while strengthening India as a sourcing and manufacturing base for televisions," Bajaj told PTI.

Noida-based Videotex, operating in India's television manufacturing space for over four decades, is already in talks with several brands, and expects to onboard a handful of them by the end of the year.

This will also help Videotex grow revenue from the ODM business by over 75 per cent in the next 2-3 years from its present turnover of Rs 450 crore.

"We are on track to take our TV ODM business to Rs 800 crore over the next two to three years. Videotex is already working with some of the leading brands in the space, and we will continue to build on this strong base as we become a Google TV licensee," he said.

Currently, only a few companies like Dixon Technologies, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) and Jaina Group have ODM certification. Videotex, the latest entrant, is planning to use the licence to manufacture Google TVs for other brands on a white-label basis.

According to Bajaj, Videotex currently holds a leading position in India's WebOS television market, having worked with LG's WebOS ecosystem since 2021, and struck a partnership with Samsung's Tizen OS last year.

The Google TV certification, he said, filled a gap in the company's portfolio.

The company operates two R&D centres, one in India and another in China, which is a global centre. It is also mulling capacity expansion plans, likely to be firmed up in the coming months.

On demand trends, Bajaj said consumers are increasingly upgrading to larger screen sizes -- 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch televisions, a shift he linked partly to rising memory chip prices pushing up costs across electronics.

"Next year is going to be a very, very strong year for bigger size and the 4K market," he said.

Besides the domestic market, Videotex is also studying export opportunities, Bajaj said, citing government initiatives and trade discussions with neighbouring and other countries as factors that could open up overseas markets once India's local component ecosystem matures further.