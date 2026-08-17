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Home / Companies / News / Vijay Shekhar Sharma-controlled Resilient may sell up to 4.98% Paytm stake

Vijay Shekhar Sharma-controlled Resilient may sell up to 4.98% Paytm stake

Netherlands-based Resilient Asset Management, fully owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will sell up to 4.98% of the fintech firm's stake via a block trade.

Paytm

Paytm(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 8:50 PM IST
Netherlands-based ??Resilient Asset Management, fully owned ‌by ​Paytm ​founder ​Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will ​sell ‌up to a ​4.98% stake in ‌Paytm ​via ‌a block ‌trade, ??the ​fintech firm said on ​Monday.
 

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Topics : Paytm Company News

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 8:50 PM IST