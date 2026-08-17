Vijay Shekhar Sharma-controlled Resilient may sell up to 4.98% Paytm stake
Netherlands-based Resilient Asset Management, fully owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will sell up to 4.98% of the fintech firm's stake via a block trade.
Reuters
Netherlands-based ??Resilient Asset Management, fully owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will sell up to a 4.98% stake in Paytm via a block trade, ??the fintech firm said on Monday.
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Topics : Paytm Company News
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 8:50 PM IST