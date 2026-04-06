Vinay Tonse takes charge as YES Bank CEO, outlines growth roadmap

Yes Bank on Monday announced that veteran banker Vinay Tonse has assumed charge as its managing director and chief executive officer, signalling the start of a new strategic phase for the lender.

Tonse, who brings over three decades of experience across retail, corporate, treasury, and international banking, steps into the role at a time when the bank is seeking to accelerate profitable growth while consolidating the gains made over the past few years.

In his first statement as CEO, Tonse emphasised a four-pillar strategy — People, Products, Processes, and Technology — as the cornerstone of YES Bank’s next phase of transformation. “YES Bank has a strong foundation and has demonstrated resilience over the last six years. My focus will be on accelerating profitable growth, strengthening the balance sheet, and deepening engagement with employees, customers, and stakeholders,” Tonse said.

At the heart of the bank’s roadmap is a renewed emphasis on its workforce. The lender said it would invest in talent development, foster an inclusive culture, and empower employees to drive long-term value creation.

Alongside this, YES Bank plans to sharpen its customer-centric approach by evolving its product suite in line with changing market needs. The bank aims to deliver differentiated offerings that strengthen relationships and support sustainable revenue growth.

Operational efficiency will be another key priority. The bank intends to streamline processes to improve speed, simplicity, and scalability, while reducing operational risks. Technology, meanwhile, is expected to act as a critical enabler, with continued investments in digital capabilities to enhance competitiveness in an increasingly tech-driven financial landscape.