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VinFast Auto India signs MoU with CSB Bank for auto financing solutions

The partnership aims to deliver a comprehensive and convenient suite of credit solutions for potential customers of electric SUVs

vinfast auto, VF7, VF6

Vinfast said it plans to launch additional models of SUVs in 2026 to meet the diverse green mobility needs of consumers | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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Electric carmaker VinFast Auto India on Tuesday said it has partnered with CSB Bank to provide auto and inventory financing for its dealer network.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSB Bank for the purpose, VinFast Auto India said in a statement.

The partnership aims to deliver a comprehensive and convenient suite of credit solutions for potential customers of electric SUVs -- VF 6 and VF 7, supporting VinFast's growth strategy in the world's third-largest automotive market, it added.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to offer flexible financing solutions that reduce entry barriers, while continuing to build a reliable and well-rounded ecosystem. It is one of several steps we are taking to ensure a consistent, dependable, and customer-focused EV experience in the country," VinFast India CEO, Tapan Ghosh said.

 

CSB Bank Head Retail Banking, Narendra Dixit said as adoption of electric mobility accelerates, there is a growing need for accessible financing solutions that enable both customers and dealers to participate in this transformation.

"The Special partnership with VinFast is a step forward in that direction. By combining VinFast's strong product vision in the EV space with CSB Bank's financing capabilities, we aim to create a robust ecosystem that supports both retail auto buyer solutions and dealer networks through tailored auto loans and inventory financing solutions," he added.

While it has introduced electric SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7 in the Indian market, Vinfast said it plans to launch additional models in 2026 to meet the diverse green mobility needs of consumers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Vinfast electric cars Electric car india electric car CSB Bank

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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