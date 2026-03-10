VinFast launches 'Trade Gas for Electric' programme amid fuel volatility

Amid volatility in global fuel prices, Vingroup has announced the launch of a special “Trade Gas for Electric” programme in Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The programme offers an additional 3 per cent discount on VinFast cars and a 5 per cent discount on VinFast electric scooters for customers switching from old gasoline vehicles.

At the same time, fares for Xanh SM services will be reduced by 10 per cent from March 11 to March 31, 2026, depending on each market.

Specifically, in addition to the existing incentives currently available, customers who switch from old gasoline vehicles to new VinFast electric vehicles during the programme period will receive an additional 3 per cent discount for cars and 5 per cent discount for scooters. The programme will be applied across all four markets: Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

In line with VinFast’s pioneering spirit, GSM Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company has also announced an immediate 10 per cent reduction in fares for electric mobility services on the Xanh SM platform in Vietnam and Green SM in Indonesia from March 11 to March 31, 2026. This initiative offers customers a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective transportation option.

The programme may be extended depending on international developments and future fuel price movements.

Duong Thi Thu Trang, deputy chief executive officer of global sales, VinFast, stated: “The special 'Trade Gas for Electric' programme launched in March across four key markets is VinFast’s timely response to geopolitical volatility that is affecting socio-economic conditions in many countries around the world. As one of the pioneering manufacturers leading the global electric vehicle revolution, VinFast together with companies in Vingroup’s green ecosystem aims to help reduce the impact of fuel prices on people’s daily lives while also lowering environmental pollution through smarter, more sustainable, and more cost-efficient mobility solutions.”

The special “Trade Gas for Electric” programme will be implemented in parallel with and combined with other available incentive programmes in each market. Through layered incentives, Vingroup and companies within its ecosystem aim to create favourable conditions for customers to transition quickly to electric vehicles, reduce dependence on gasoline, stabilise daily life, and contribute to building a cleaner and more civilised living environment.