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Vingroup's Green SM enters Indian taxi market with electric cars

In the first phase, Green SM will operate its services - using VinFast's Limo Green model - in key areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), its statement noted

Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup launches Green SM in Delhi NCR, debuting an all-electric taxi fleet with VinFast EVs and a 50% launch discount. (Photo: Company website)
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Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup launches Green SM in Delhi NCR, debuting an all-electric taxi fleet with VinFast EVs and a 50% launch discount. (Photo: Company website)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup on Friday entered the Indian taxi market with the launch of Green SM, which will have only electric cars in its fleet along with salaried drivers.
 
In the first phase, Green SM will operate its services — using VinFast's Limo Green model — in key areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), its statement noted. The company will expand its service coverage in phases.
 
Vingroup's electric car manufacturer, VinFast, entered India last year with the launch of the VF 6, VF 7 and VF MPV 7. Limo Green is a version of the VF MPV 7 that is used for cab services.
 
"Each vehicle is equipped with drinking water, wet tissues, and essential amenities to bring passengers a more comfortable journey," Green SM said, adding that the vehicle is equipped with interior as well as exterior cameras to ensure passenger safety.
 
The firm stated that the Green SM app is now live in certain areas where the cab services have been made operational. To celebrate the launch, Green SM said it was offering a discount of 50 per cent (up to Rs 250) on any ride between June 5 and June 11.
 
With the addition of India, Green SM is now operating in five markets. Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines and India are the five countries where Green SM operates cab services.
Topics : electric cab Vinfast Electric Vehicles