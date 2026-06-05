Vingroup's Green SM enters Indian taxi market with electric cars

In the first phase, Green SM will operate its services — using VinFast's Limo Green model — in key areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), its statement noted. The company will expand its service coverage in phases.

Vingroup's electric car manufacturer, VinFast, entered India last year with the launch of the VF 6, VF 7 and VF MPV 7. Limo Green is a version of the VF MPV 7 that is used for cab services.

"Each vehicle is equipped with drinking water, wet tissues, and essential amenities to bring passengers a more comfortable journey," Green SM said, adding that the vehicle is equipped with interior as well as exterior cameras to ensure passenger safety.

The firm stated that the Green SM app is now live in certain areas where the cab services have been made operational. To celebrate the launch, Green SM said it was offering a discount of 50 per cent (up to Rs 250) on any ride between June 5 and June 11.