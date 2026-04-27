Vipul Organics unit begins membrane sales, targets 25% revenue share

Specialty chemicals maker Vipul Organics Ltd on Monday said its unit, AdiMem Technologies, has commenced commercial sales of indigenously developed membranes, as it aims to capture a meaningful share of India's filtration market.

AdiMem, which showcased its technology at IFAT India 2025 earlier this year, will launch Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Ultrafiltration (UF) membrane manufacturing at its Sayakha, Gujarat facility using proprietary Reverse Phase Transition technology, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Vipul Organics said it was targeting membranes and membrane-based solutions to account for 25 per cent of its topline within three years. India's filtration market is projected to reach $6.33 billion by 2033.

AdiMem supplies membranes alongside end-to-end effluent and sewage treatment plants and pre-treatment systems, serving the chemicals, pharmaceutical and other industrial sectors.

Its product lineup spans microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration and reverse osmosis membranes, including tubular and hollow fibre configurations and membrane bioreactor systems.

The Sayakha unit will integrate manufacturing, rolling, quality control and performance testing infrastructure to support water and wastewater solutions at scale. The company said its membranes enable up to 90 per cent water recovery across applications.

India's membrane separation technology market is expanding at an 11.52 per cent compound annual growth rate, growing from $1.34 billion in 2026 to $2.7 billion by 2033, driven by Zero Liquid Discharge mandates, the Namami Gange programme and industrial water recycling requirements, according to IMARC Group.

RO demand is projected to reach 28 million units by fiscal year 2030, while ultrafiltration and nanofiltration membranes are gaining ground in pharmaceutical effluent treatment, according to ChemAnalyst.

Vipul Organics, which holds ZDHC Level 3 certification and ISO 14001 compliance and recycles 98 per cent of its own effluent, said the commercial membrane push extended its broader sustainability commitments.