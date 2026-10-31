British telecoms operator Virgin Media O2, which is jointly ??owned by Liberty Global and Spain's Telefonica, will cut thousands of jobs in a sweeping shakeup, ‌Sky News reported on ​Saturday, citing people close ​to the company.

Up to 4,000 ​of Virgin Media O2's 16,000 employees could be affected, although the precise number of job cuts has yet to be finalised, ​the report said

Most of the ‌job cuts are expected to affect non-customer-facing roles, ​while a number of senior leadership changes are already under way, the report said

Virgin Media ‌O2 declined to ​comment on the ‌report

The company is also expected ‌to ??review usage of contractors and suppliers in ​an effort to reduce costs, the report said

The Financial Times reported ​in July that VMO2's owners were weighing options to reduce the company's £22 ‌billion ($29.46 billion) debt pile

In September, the ‌Financial Times reported Virgin Media O2's shareholders were seeking to reduce costs by about £600 million