Virgin Media O2 may cut up to 4,000 jobs in major cost-cutting exercise
British telecoms operator Virgin Media O2 is considering cutting up to 4,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring, Sky News reported
Reuters
British telecoms operator Virgin Media O2, which is jointly ??owned by Liberty Global and Spain's Telefonica, will cut thousands of jobs in a sweeping shakeup, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing people close to the company.
- Up to 4,000 of Virgin Media O2's 16,000 employees could be affected, although the precise number of job cuts has yet to be finalised, the report said
- Most of the job cuts are expected to affect non-customer-facing roles, while a number of senior leadership changes are already under way, the report said
- Virgin Media O2 declined to comment on the report
- The company is also expected to ??review usage of contractors and suppliers in an effort to reduce costs, the report said
- The Financial Times reported in July that VMO2's owners were weighing options to reduce the company's £22 billion ($29.46 billion) debt pile
- In September, the Financial Times reported Virgin Media O2's shareholders were seeking to reduce costs by about £600 million
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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 5:12 PM IST