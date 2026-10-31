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Virgin Media O2 may cut up to 4,000 jobs in major cost-cutting exercise

British telecoms operator Virgin Media O2 is considering cutting up to 4,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring, Sky News reported

Virgin Media

Virgin Media (Photo credit - Company website)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 5:12 PM IST
British telecoms operator Virgin Media O2, which is jointly ??owned by Liberty Global and Spain's Telefonica, will cut thousands of jobs in a sweeping shakeup, ‌Sky News reported on ​Saturday, citing people close ​to the company.
  • Up to 4,000 ​of Virgin Media O2's 16,000 employees could be affected, although the precise number of job cuts has yet to be finalised, ​the report said
  • Most of the ‌job cuts are expected to affect non-customer-facing roles, ​while a number of senior leadership changes are already under way, the report said
  • Virgin Media ‌O2 declined to ​comment on the ‌report
  • The company is also expected ‌to ??review usage of contractors and suppliers in ​an effort to reduce costs, the report said
  • The Financial Times reported ​in July that VMO2's owners were weighing options to reduce the company's £22 ‌billion ($29.46 billion) debt pile
  • In September, the ‌Financial Times reported Virgin Media O2's shareholders were seeking to reduce costs by about £600 million
 

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 5:12 PM IST