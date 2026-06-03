Visa appoints Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador for India campaign

Global payment network Visa announced a new campaign in India, namely “Infinitely More” featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan who will be its new brand ambassador for India. The campaign reflects a defining shift from ownership to experiences, where aspiration and an affluent mindset is increasingly shaped by how consumers live, explore, and engage with the world around them, Visa said in a statement “The modern Indian affluent consumer is increasingly global, discerning, and experience led. Shah Rukh Khan embodies this mindset perfectly — iconic, aspirational, and trusted,” said Gaurav Ramdev, Head of Marketing, India & South Asia at Visa.