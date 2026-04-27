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Home / Companies / News / Visa appoints Suresh Sethi as group country manager for India, South Asia

Visa appoints Suresh Sethi as group country manager for India, South Asia

Based in Mumbai, Sethi will report to Stephen Karpin, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Visa

VISA

Sethi will lead Visa's strategy and operations across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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Visa, a payment gateway provider, on Monday announced that Suresh Sethi has been appointed Group Country Manager for India and South Asia.

In this role, Sethi will lead Visa's strategy and operations across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan, the company said in a statement.

He succeeds Sandeep Ghosh, who is leaving Visa for other opportunities.

Based in Mumbai, Sethi will report to Stephen Karpin, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Visa, it said.

Most recently, Sethi served as MD and CEO of Protean e-Gov Technologies Ltd, where he led its transformation into an agile, product-led Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) institution, it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Visa Visa Inc South Asia payment systems

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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