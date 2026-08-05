Visa cuts 500 jobs in India as part of global restructuring programme

Visa has laid off about 500 employees at its technology centre in Bengaluru, or 14 per cent of its workforce in India, as part of the company's sweeping job cuts announced last week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The roles made redundant were mostly in the product and technology teams as the US payments company looks to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to improve productivity and efficiency. This is the first time Visa has undertaken such a large retrenchment programme in India since it opened the technology centre in 2015.

India, which houses about 3,500 employees, plays a central role in the company's efforts to accelerate digital commerce globally.

The move follows similar layoffs across global capability centres in the country over the past year, including at Opendoor, the San Francisco-based online home-buying platform, which laid off 250 people across Bengaluru and Chennai, and US grocery retailer Hy-Vee. Wells Fargo shut its centre in Chennai last year, leading to a few hundred people losing their jobs. Other examples include layoffs at Oracle, Walmart Global Tech India, Aumovio Ford and Fidelity Investments as companies downsize and invest more in AI to improve productivity and efficiency.

Visa could not be immediately reached for comment on the India layoffs.

Fintech companies globally have been reducing their workforce rapidly due to AI-led efficiency gains in 2026. Visa's rival Mastercard cut 1,400 jobs, or 4 per cent of its workforce; PayPal cut 4,800; Block 4,000; and Intuit 3,000. These moves have raised concerns that companies are translating AI investments into workforce reduction measures. They have also fuelled the debate over whether the new technology is displacing jobs even as it improves productivity and efficiency.

Visa announced last week that it plans to cut 2,600 jobs, or 7 per cent of its workforce, to become more efficient. According to the company's annual report for 2025, Visa had about 34,100 employees in fiscal 2025, up 8 per cent year on year.

"I have deep conviction that we are doing what is right for Visa, our clients and our partners as we continue to focus on driving efficiency across the company in order to reinvest in our highest-potential opportunities," Chief Executive Officer Ryan McInerney wrote in a staff memo.