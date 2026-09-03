VLCC raises ₹110 crore from BlackSoil Capital to support expansion

Beauty and wellness brand VLCC has raised ₹110 crore from BlackSoil Capital to support its next phase of growth across its beauty, wellness and personal care businesses.

The Carlyle-backed company continues to scale its products and services businesses and expand across international markets. The funds raised will support ongoing business requirements and growth opportunities, including strengthening its operating platform and supporting the expansion of its businesses and subsidiaries, the company said in a release.

Deepak Taluja, chief executive officer of VLCC, said: “This financing will enable us to pursue our growth plans across our businesses, including new product introduction and store network expansion. With increasing demand for organised beauty and wellness services and products, we remain focused on enhancing customer experience, expanding our reach, and building a stronger, future-ready platform.”

In 2023, Carlyle acquired a majority stake in VLCC for around $300 million.

Ankur Bansal, managing director of BlackSoil, said VLCC is a category leader with over three decades of brand equity, a resilient, high-margin clinic network and international scale.

“The company has built a strong operating platform and is well-positioned to capitalise on the significant growth opportunity within India's expanding beauty and wellness industry. Its diversified presence across services, personal care and international markets positions the company well to capture this opportunity. We are pleased to support VLCC as it enters its next phase of growth,” he added.