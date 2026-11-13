Vi in advanced talks with public-sector banks for raising funds: CEO

Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Kishore told analysts during the Q2FY27 earnings call that discussion with banks for funded facilities of ₹25,000 crore was in advanced stages but it did not have to raise the full amount upfront and might do so in phases based on its capex plans.

The carrier, backed by the Aditya Birla group, secured incremental funding of ₹4,000 crore in Q2FY27 and over ₹6,000 crore in Q1FY27, taking the total to ₹10,500 crore in H1FY27, from Indian private banks and foreign lenders.

Sequentially its capex more than doubled to ₹3,946 crore in Q2FY27.

“The largest part of the cohort, which is the Indian public-sector banks … that conversation is the large kitty, and that is, I hope that when I meet the next time, I’m able to share the good news with that, but yes, that’s very close to the closure,” Kishore said, responding to questions from analysts.

“We will draw down as and when required ... I don’t think we need to wait for the entire thing to kind of tie up... whatever money is required to bring the capex intensity, which is where you see that we kind of doubled the capex intensity, and this intensity is going to continue over the next coming quarters as well,” the top executive added.

In response to questions from analysts on the mismatch between high credit facilities and the low scale of bank borrowing in Q2FY27, Chief Financial Officer Tejas Mehta said that while the funding arrangement comprised funded and non-funded facilities, Vi was using the non-funded facilities — primarily letters of credit — for capex needs, and would use those first before moving to the funded facility.

Mehta added that the company had started to draw on the non-funded facilities, which reflected in the quarter financials.

Vi’s bank debt was ₹943 crore in Q2FY27.

“Almost all of what you see now, over ₹800 crore, is part of the new drawdown. That will continue to increase as we exhaust our facilities and make payments towards them,” he said.

Management said Vi’s legacy debt had been fully repaid and fresh debt was coming from incremental funding secured from banks.

Free cash was ₹5,470 crore as of September. The carrier also paid spectrum dues of over ₹4,300 crore due in October, taking its total payment for spectrum purchased in previous auctions for FY27 to ₹6,000 crore against obligations of ₹7,000 crore.

Vi is talking to banks for funding across the three cohorts — a public-sector bank consortium led by State Bank of India, Indian private banks, and external commercial borrowing through foreign banks.

“On the public-sector bank consortium, the process continues to progress well, while the involvement of multiple lenders has resulted in overall things taking a little longer than what we had earlier anticipated, but we remain confident in our engagement with the consortium,” Kishore added.

Apart from the ₹35,000 crore, it intends to notch up another ₹10,000 crore in non-funded credit facilities to fund its capex plan of ₹45,000 crore over the next three years.

Capex will be aimed at expanding its 5G presence and strengthening 4G capacity, as it attempts to take customers away from competition.