Vodafone Idea onboards Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador, unveils new logo

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan will endorse India's third-largest telecom services provider, Vodafone Idea, as its brand ambassador, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, while launching its changed logo to "Vi" from "V!", along with a brand campaign — Vi badal raha hai... tayaar rahiye (Vi is changing... Be ready).

Khan, popularly known as SRK, comes on board at a time when the Aditya Birla Group-backed telco is gaining ground among customers while attempting to secure funds from banks for its ₹45,000 crore capex plan over the next three years. Khan will remain the brand ambassador for the duration of the campaign, which was not specified by the company.

Chief executive officer Abhijit Kishore said, “This is not simply a logo refresh, it is the first expression of the evolution we are bringing to the Vi Brand. It reflects our ambition for Vi and commitment to shaping what telecom can be – an experience that makes life more rewarding, and full of possibilities for our customers.”

“Over the coming weeks, this evolution will come alive with strategic launches, new campaigns and a range of experiences that will shape how we engage with our customers. The new identity captures optimism—an optimism for everything that is possible today, more importantly for what we can bring to both; our retail customers and enterprises in the future as a tech co.” he added.

Business Standard reported last week that Vi was close to securing funding from the country's largest public sector lender, SBI, having got the backing of its promoters to provide guarantees for the loans. Vi raised ₹6,400 crore from bank-funded and non-funded facilities in the quarter ended June, as the first tranche of its planned ₹35,000 crore fundraise, required to bankroll its capex plan focused on 4G expansion and 5G rollouts.

Vi added 240,114 customers in July, its highest monthly gain in two years, which was also its fourth consecutive quarter of net customer additions since the start of the financial year 2026-27 and its sixth straight month of gains since February. Kishore has identified customer additions as one of the three key pillars of Vodafone Idea’s Vi 2.0 strategy to revive the business, the other two being double-digit revenue growth and tripling cash Ebitda over the next three years.

ABG chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, also Vi’s non-executive chairman, said the company had emerged from its “most challenging years” with greater financial clarity, continued promoter backing and renewed capacity to invest, with the resolution of the long-pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue. “FY26 was a year of resolution. FY27 begins a period of execution,” Birla said in his address to shareholders in the annual report for FY26 earlier this month.

“The priorities ahead are clear: Execute the network investment programme, strengthen market competitiveness and translate a stronger balance sheet into sustained growth in customers and earnings," he had specified.