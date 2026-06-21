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Home / Companies / News / Voltas sells record 1 million AC units in Q1FY27 amid strong demand

Voltas sells record 1 million AC units in Q1FY27 amid strong demand

The Tata Group company claimed it has achieved the landmark in record time and further strengthened its leadership position in the Indian room air conditioner (RAC) market

air conditioner, ACs

In 2023-24, Voltas claimed to have achieved the two-million RAC sales milestone, which was the industry's first.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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Leading room air conditioner maker Voltas said it has crossed the milestone of selling one million units within the first three months of the ongoing 2026-27 financial year.

The Tata Group company claimed it has achieved the landmark in record time and further strengthened its leadership position in the Indian room air conditioner (RAC) market.

In 2023-24, Voltas claimed to have achieved the two-million RAC sales milestone, which was the industry's first.

Earlier in April this year, rival LG Electronics India also announced that it has crossed the one-million air-conditioner sales mark in the first quarter of calendar year 2026, ahead of the peak summer season, underscoring strong demand momentum in the country's RAC market.

 

The Indian RAC industry size is estimated to be approximately 12.5 -14 million units annually.

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Voltas attributed the milestone to a series of strategic initiatives undertaken over the past year, including a refreshed product portfolio with differentiated offerings across premium, mid-range and value segments, enabling it to cater to a wider spectrum of consumers and strengthen its presence across key price points.

"Crossing the one million sales milestone within the first three months of a financial year is a significant achievement for Voltas. Achieving this landmark in record time reflects the trust that consumers have placed in our brand and the strength of the execution delivered by our teams and channel partners across the country," Voltas Managing Director Mukundan Menon said.

The achievement reinforces Voltas' position as India's leading AC brand and reflects the strength of its product portfolio, distribution network and consumer-centric approach, he added.

The company, in a late-night statement on Saturday, said it also enhanced consumer engagement through marketing initiatives, including campaigns for its AI-enabled product range, supported by its extensive distribution and service network across the country.

With summer continuing in several parts of the country, the company said it remains focused on addressing the growing cooling needs of consumers while driving the next phase of growth in the room air-conditioner category.

The Indian RAC market is considered very competitive, where players like Voltas, LG, Daikin, BlueStar, Hitachi, Panasonic, and Lloyd are operating.

The RAC industry expects good sales this year after a dull year in 2025, as sales were impacted due to unseasonal rainfall, along with other factors.

The industry witnessed good growth in 2024, when several parts of the country witnessed intense heatwaves.

This year, the air conditioning industry has already had multiple hikes after new energy labelling norms were implemented by BEE from January 1, 2026.

The second round was driven primarily by escalating raw material inputs, such as copper, plastic, ocean freight and surging global prices caused by the West Asia crisis. Besides the rupee depreciation against the US Dollar, it also witnessed a surge in imported inflation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Voltas air conditioner air conditioner market

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First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

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