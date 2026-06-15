Waaree Energies gets shareholders' nod to raise up to ₹10,000 cr via QIP

Waaree Energies on Monday said that it has got shareholders' approval to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares on a Qualified Institutions Placement basis.

On April 29, the board of the company approved raising of up to ₹10,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares, non-convertible debentures, along with warrants, any other eligible securities convertible into equity shares of the company, or any combination (collectively, securities) on Qualified Institutional Placement.

According to a regulatory filing, the company got shareholders' approval to raise capital through a qualified institutions placement.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Jignesh Devchandbhai Rathod as a Whole-Time Director & CEO of the company.

"...the resolutions as proposed in the postal ballot notice dated May 14, 2026, have been passed by the shareholders by remote e-voting process with requisite majority, on Saturday, June 13, 2026 (last date of remote e-voting)," it stated.