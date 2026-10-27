Wabtec bags $94 mn Vande Bharat Sleeper deal, eyes India as export hub

American rail equipment maker Wabtec Corporation is strengthening India's position as a global manufacturing and engineering hub, with plans to serve both domestic customers and international markets, including Europe and the US, Pascal Schweitzer, President, Wabtec Transit, told Business Standard on Tuesday.

The company on Tuesday announced that it had secured orders from the Indian Railways for multiple transit solutions to support the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train programme. The agreements, valued at approximately $94 million (₹839 crore), will enable the Indian Railways to increase service availability, reduce maintenance complexity, and improve passenger safety.

As part of the deal, Wabtec will supply critical onboard systems, including brake systems, doors, and gangway solutions. The scope includes system delivery, integration support, testing, commissioning, and long-term operational reliability support aligned with the Indian Railways' demanding performance and delivery requirements.

"These orders further reinforce Wabtec's commitment to supporting the modernisation of Indian Railways," said Schweitzer. "Our success reflects the strength of our technology, local manufacturing capabilities, and ability to meet the rigorous requirements of large-scale rail programmes. We are focused on delivering these world-class systems on schedule and supporting the introduction of the next generation of sleeper rail travel in India."

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the premier manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways, will manufacture 50 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, expanding India's next-generation rail network into long-distance overnight travel. Each 24-coach trainset is designed to set new benchmarks in passenger comfort, safety, and convenience while supporting the growing demand for efficient inter-city mobility across the country.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is one of India's most significant passenger rail modernisation initiatives. It represents a complex undertaking requiring close collaboration among the Indian Railways, ICF, system suppliers, and other stakeholders to ensure seamless manufacturing, integration, operational readiness, and long-term fleet performance.

Wabtec's contracts for the Vande Bharat Sleeper project represent a significant business milestone and strengthen long-term partnerships with leading rail car builders, system integrators, and national railway programmes. The award further underscores its commitment to advancing rail transportation in India through innovative technologies.

Schweitzer said Wabtec is developing India as a global centre of excellence for both manufacturing and engineering to export components to Europe, the US, and other international markets. He added that the strategy is to be an India-for-India market, by partnering with the Indian Railways, metro operators, and private operators to supply localised technology for projects such as Vande Bharat Sleeper and Chennai Metro Phase 2. It is also planning to aggressively participate in the upcoming high-speed rail corridor projects.

Wabtec has already achieved an estimated 80-90 per cent localisation rate across its product portfolio. "Wabtec plans to aggressively compete for upcoming high-speed and regional rapid transit projects, drawing on its global experience with high-speed networks across France (SNCF), Germany (Deutsche Bahn), Italy (Trenitalia), the UK, and China," he said.