Wadhwa Group partners with Arisinfra Solutions for ₹650 cr project in MMR

Mumbai-based Wadhwa Group has partnered with ArisUnitern RE Solutions (Unitern), a subsidiary of Arisinfra Solutions, for its township project Wadhwa Wise City (WWC) in Panvel near Mumbai, which has a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 650 crore.

The partnership will focus on monetising inventory worth Rs 650 crore, with plans to release additional inventory valued at Rs 400–450 crore. Structured as an eight-month engagement, the alliance aims to create a performance-driven operating model using ARIS’ Developer-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform.

Under the arrangement, ARIS will act as an embedded operating partner, deploying its DaaS platform across the project lifecycle, including site readiness, construction progress monitoring, sales velocity, customer relationship management (CRM) performance, channel partner management, and cashflow tracking.

According to ARIS, the engagement will use its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based engine to analyse real-time project data across functions. The platform is designed to identify early warning indicators such as changes in enquiry-to-visit conversions, inventory absorption trends, channel partner activity, and buyer sentiment, enabling proactive interventions.

“Wadhwa Wise City is a project with huge potential, being the largest of its kind in Panvel with the theme of ‘walking to everything’ and has an integrated approach of providing a combination of apartments, plots, bungalows, retail, commercial, school, temple, fire stations and the like. We are honoured to partner with Wadhwa Wise City,” said Srini Gopalan, chief executive officer (CEO), Arisinfra Solutions.

Arisinfra Solutions offers an organised construction material supply and services network, bringing together fragmented suppliers and manufacturers to serve large developers and contractors. ARIS said this partnership is structured as an outcome-driven model aimed at aligning incentives for both parties and improving project performance.

Navin Makhija, managing director, The Wadhwa Group, said, “We were looking for a partner who could see the whole picture, not just one part of it. Unitern's model, an integrated execution and outcome-driven model, gave us the confidence that this alliance would be different.”