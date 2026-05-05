Wadia Group's Bombay Realty launches luxury project in Mumbai's Dadar

Bombay Realty, the real estate arm of the Wadia Group, has launched THREE ICC, an ultra-luxury residential tower with a revenue potential of Rs 6,500 crore at its township, Island City Center, in Mumbai’s Dadar.

The project offers a collection of 3, 4, 4.5, and 5-bed deck residences, ranging from 1,283 square feet to 2,994 square feet and above. The residences are priced from Rs 5.75 crore onwards.

Jehangir Wadia, vice-chairman of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company, said, “At Bombay Realty, our legacy has never been about building for the moment. It has always been about creating addresses that carry permanence, integrity, and value across generations. With Island City Center, we had the opportunity to reimagine what luxury living could mean in the very heart of Mumbai as a complete, thoughtfully planned ecosystem where scale, openness, privacy, and wellbeing come together.”

A defining aspect of the project is its emphasis on space, both within the home and beyond it, the company noted. The project enjoys connectivity to Lower Parel, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), South Mumbai, and the city’s emerging infrastructure corridors, it added.

Rohit Santhosh, chief executive officer, Bombay Realty, added, “Mumbai’s housing aspirations are evolving rapidly. As infrastructure reshapes the city’s movement patterns, centrally located micro-markets like Dadar are gaining renewed relevance. Today’s luxury homebuyer is looking beyond just an apartment; they are looking for scale, security, connectivity, lifestyle infrastructure, and a complete ecosystem. THREE ICC has been designed precisely around these expectations. It brings together large-format residences and the advantages of integrated development.”

Earlier, Mumbai recorded housing sales of 14,627 units in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), down 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to Real Estate Intelligence Service (REIS) by JLL Research. The new launches, meanwhile, grew 3 per cent YoY to 15,823 units.