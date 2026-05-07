Walmart CEO Furner visits India, addresses Flipkart townhall, may meet PM

Furner, 52, took charge as chief of the world’s largest retail chain in February, replacing Doug McMillon. After a stint of 12 years in the position of chief executive, McMillon retired earlier this year. Furner, who began as an hourly store associate at Walmart in 1993, was heading the American unit of the Bentonville-headquartered chain earler. He also has experience of the China market.

Furner addressed a townhall meeting of Flipkart, owned by Walmart, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He highlighted the importance of the India market and the relevance of growth and speed.

The Walmart CEO will attend business-to-business meetings in New Delhi over the next two days, sources said. Furner is expected to interact with entrepreneurs, sellers and retailers at the summit.

While Walmart has had a rough patch in India as foreign investment in multibrand retail has remained a closed chapter, the chain opted for a growth path in online commerce. Walmart acquired a controlling stake in Bengaluru-headquartered Flipkart in 2018 at $16 billion, making it the biggest buy in Indian ecommerce. American ecommerce major Amazon is considered Flipkart’s biggest rival in the India market.