Wanted, a fit and proper director: Bill proposes tighter governance norms

But experts are divided on whether this will make the role more attractive or further deter professionals from joining boards, amid concerns that regulators may be increasingly shifting the burden of oversight onto directors.

History of scrutiny

The Companies Act requires all listed companies to have at least a third of their board members as IDs. Their role is to ensure the interests of minority shareholders are protected and provide independent oversight of management.

There have been many inst-ances where IDs have faced serious scrutiny from regulators. Fam-ously, during the Satyam scandal in 2009 several prominent independent directors faced questions over whether the board had ade-quately challenged the management and detected the accounting fraud.

Independent directors of IL&FS companies also came under the regulatory scanner for alleged lapses in carrying out their duties and exercising diligence in overseeing the financial health of the company. At Yes Bank, the departure of several independent directors in 2018 brought governance concerns into the public domain.

In several cases IDs said they did not have day-to-day control or complete visibility of a sprawling network of companies.

Ensuring independence

The new Bill makes it mandatory for independent directors to have a cooling-off period of three years before taking up the job.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has, however, indicated to a joint parliamentary committee that this cooling-off period may be reduced to two years – something that has been suggested by stakeholders. During this time, the independent director cannot be appointed by or associated with the company — the holding or subsidiary — in any capacity.

Any association with the company’s auditors during a financial year or the preceding three financial years can also disqualify someone from being appointed as an independent director.

The Bill requires an independent director to ensure they continue to meet the independence conditions during the entire ten-ure, not just at the beginning of the term. “The Bill lays the thrust on objective, verifiable standards — imposing mandatory continuous eligibility criteria, stringent exit disclosure norms, and statutory mechanisms to prevent the suppression of material governance concerns upon an independent director’s exit,” said Ashok Haldia, former secretary, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The Bill proposes that every independent director shall give a declaration at the first Board meeting that he or she meets the criteria of independence. Thereafter, this declaration must be given at the first meeting of the Board in every financial year or whenever there is any change in the circumstances that may affect their status as an independent director.

“No person, after the commencement of this Act, shall hold office as a director, including any al-ternate directorship, in more than 20 firms at the same time,” says the Bill.

“These are progressive steps. Over a period of time companies have realised that if you have the right set of IDs, it is not a bottleneck, but a phenomenal advantage,” said Sanjiv Sachar, an independent director in several companies.

Fit and proper

While the Bill also proposes introducing a “fit and proper” criteria for directors, to be prescribed by the MCA for different classes of companies, many stakeholders said this could be misused to remove a director.

A joint parliamentary committee examining the Bill said that the “fit and proper person” criteria being left to be prescribed through subordinate legislation involves excessive delegation of essential legislative functions.

In 2019, the MCA made it mandatory for IDs to pass a self-assessment qualifying exam. Several exceptions were made, including for practicing chartered accountants, company secretaries, cost accountants, and advocates of court with an experience of more than 10 years.

Later in 2024, the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) introduced a special course to enable IDs to read financial statements better. As on 16 May 2026, a total of 42,979 independent directors are registered with the IICA.

Decriminalisation

A key thrust of the Bill is decriminalisation, converting criminal offences into civil ones with penalty amounts getting increased. For IDs, who have often come under fire on corporate governance issues, this could offer

significant relief.

“This Bill trades criminal law anxiety for substantive governance accountability — and that’s the right trade, in principle. Boards that treat this as a compliance footnote will be caught flat-footed. Boards that treat it as a mandate to modernise oversight — of auditors, valuations, data, and legacy structures — will be ahead of the curve,” said Anshul Jain, national leader - regulatory, PwC India.

“This is a genuine reduction in the fear of criminal liability that has made Indian boards def-ensive for a decade,” Jain added.

Doing away with criminal sanctions for non-fraud, procedural defaults would not just insulate IDs from unwarranted prosecution, it would also encourage seasoned governance professionals to join corporate boards, company law experts said. However, industry experts flagged that decriminalisation should not have been the only incentive given to directors to join Boards.

“There is no conscious regulatory effort by any regulator to lessen the onus on IDs. There are many landmines that directors have to be aware of. The regulator is delegating their function to IDs and putting too much onus on them. There needs to be a serious debate on delegating the regulatory functions which the authority should be doing,” a senior industry executive who did not wish to be named said.

“Statutory independence is, however, inherently limited as the power to appoint IDs rests solely with majority shareholders and promoters,” Haldia said.