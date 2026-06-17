Warner Music India announces strategic partnership with SVF Entertainment

Warner Music India has announced a strategic partnership with SVF Entertainment as it expands into the Bengali music market and strengthens its regional music strategy in India.

The US-based music recording giant has already established its presence in South Indian, Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri music through strategic investments and partnerships. The expansion into West Bengal cements the label’s pan-India footprint, it said in a release.

SVF Entertainment has produced over 180 Bengali films, distributed more than 1,400 films across multiple languages and built one of the region’s most influential music catalogues. It has also worked with some of the biggest names in Indian music and entertainment, the release added.

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Recorded Music and Publishing, India and SAARC, Warner Music Group, said in the release: “Some of India's most enduring cultural movements have emerged from Bengal, and its music continues to inspire generations across borders. SVF has been instrumental in building that legacy, making it the ideal partner as we cement our commitment to regional music in India.”

He added that through this partnership, the company is strengthening its presence in eastern India and creating a pathway for Bengali artists, soundtracks and stories to reach listeners worldwide.

“This is a landmark moment for Bengali music and a major step in our mission to take India's regional music to the global stage,” he said.

Beyond film soundtracks, SVF Music also works in original independent music, live concerts and cross-border musical experiences.

Mahendra Soni, Co-founder and Director, SVF Entertainment, said in the release: “For three decades, SVF has been committed to building platforms for Bengali artists, music and storytelling. As audiences increasingly discover regional music beyond linguistic and geographic boundaries, this partnership with Warner Music India gives us an opportunity to take Bengali music to a much wider audience.”

He added, “Together, we can create new opportunities for our artists and repertoire while continuing to support the creative community behind them.”