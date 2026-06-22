Waterways Leisure allots shares worth ₹263 crore to anchor investors

Cruise operator Waterways Leisure Tourism has raised Rs 263.25 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for subscription on Tuesday.

The company allotted 32.58 lakh shares to anchor investors at Rs 808 apiece. The marquee investors who participated in the anchor allotment include Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Cullinan Opportunities Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, M7 Global Fund, Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Stellar Growth Fund, ASAS Global Fund and Maybank Securities.

The IPO is a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 585 crore. The public issue will open on Tuesday and conclude on Thursday.

Centrum Broking is the book-running lead manager for the issue.