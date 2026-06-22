Monday, June 22, 2026 | 08:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Waterways Leisure allots shares worth ₹263 crore to anchor investors

Waterways Leisure allots shares worth ₹263 crore to anchor investors

Cruise operator raises Rs 263.25 crore from marquee anchor investors ahead of its Rs 585-crore IPO, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday

Waterways Leisure Tourism

Photo: Company website

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cruise operator Waterways Leisure Tourism has raised Rs 263.25 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for subscription on Tuesday.
 
The company allotted 32.58 lakh shares to anchor investors at Rs 808 apiece. The marquee investors who participated in the anchor allotment include Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Cullinan Opportunities Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, M7 Global Fund, Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Stellar Growth Fund, ASAS Global Fund and Maybank Securities.
 
The IPO is a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 585 crore. The public issue will open on Tuesday and conclude on Thursday.
 
 
Centrum Broking is the book-running lead manager for the issue.
 

More From This Section

Kunal Shah, founder, Cred

Meta taps Kunal Shah to head WhatsApp as part of $900 mn Cred investment

infoedge

Info Edge backs 50-plus AI, deep-tech firms; portfolio valued at ₹41,300 cr

startups

Startup discovery platform Ideabaaz buys stake in KickSky Space Lab

Smartworks

Smartworks renews lease for 2.3 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance's AI strategy bets on compute, power and connectivity at scale

Topics : IPOs Investors cruise ship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Vedanta New Stocks in FocusStocks to Watch TodayForm 168 vs Form 26ASGold and Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio IPOJapan Visa Fee HikeRussian Oil ImportsWaterways Leisure IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance