We have definitely missed the payments bus, says SBI Chairman Setty

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, may have missed the bus on digital payments, with Walmart-backed PhonePe and Google Pay already capturing a dominant share of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) market, Chairman C S Setty said on Friday.

Even a lender of SBI’s scale would find it difficult to catch up with these entrenched players despite its efforts to build its digital ecosystem through YONO, Setty said at the bank’s post-earnings press briefing. “I think we have definitely missed the payments bus, and it is too late to catch up. Through YONO Pay, we are trying to get at least our own loyal customers to use the platform, and we are seeing good traction. But we are nowhere near the players you mentioned. I don’t think any bank can reach the kind of volumes they have built.”

He was responding to a question on why banks like SBI have ceded space to UPI apps like PhonePe and Google Pay.

According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India, PhonePe and Google Pay together account for nearly 80 per cent of UPI transactions by volume. In contrast, SBI’s app ranked 19th among UPI applications, processing just over 23 million transactions worth nearly ₹6,000 crore in a month.

Recently, the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed by the Lok Sabha, amending the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, thereby empowering the government to decide which digital payment instruments should remain free and which can attract charges. The change replaces the existing mechanism linked to the Income Tax Act, 2025, opening the door for the government to introduce a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions in the future.

“We will have to see the fine print and whether the government chooses to exercise the enabling provisions in the Act. As of now, it is only an enabling provision. We’ll have to wait and see what the final framework looks like,” he said.

This week Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said discussions on the structure of a potential MDR for UPI are still premature, adding that continued investment is needed to further strengthen the real-time payments system.

A MDR is the fee a merchant pays to accept digital payments. It is charged as a percentage of the transaction value, while customers pay nothing extra. The fee is shared among the entities that facilitate the transaction.