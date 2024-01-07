Weak festive cheer likely to impact retail companies in Oct-Dec quarter

Retail companies may not report strong same-store sales growth in the October-December quarter, and the topline is expected to be led by store expansion.

Brokerages state that the quarter, which typically witnesses higher sales due to the festive season, has been impacted by weak customer sentiment, affecting the same-store sales growth (SSSG).

“Growth is largely driven by new store additions, with SSSG being a mixed bag. The festive season had been soft with lower-than-expected SSSG for most companies versus their own internal expectations,” Dolat Capital wrote in its report.

The domestic brokerage added, “These, in turn, may impact inventory levels, lead to early