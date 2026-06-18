Weak FY27 JLR outlook to weigh on Tata Motors passenger business

JLR's revenue guidance for FY27 was £26 billion, indicating 13.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth on a low base after FY26 was marred by supply disruptions and a cyberattack. During the cybersecurity incident, JLR raised £3.5 billion of precautionary funding to preserve flexibility.

The company expects a 4 per cent earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin and an operating profit margin of less than 10 per cent, after factoring in US tariffs, the inability to pass on luxury tax in China, higher warranty costs and foreign exchange pressure, among others. Capital expenditure guidance was £3.7 billion for FY27.

JLR targets free cash flow (FCF) breakeven in FY27, improving on negative FCF of £2.3 billion in FY26. However, the market was hoping for positive FCF of £400 million. Analysts were expecting an EBIT margin in the range of 4.4-6.5 per cent. In Q4FY26, JLR reported a 9.2 per cent EBIT margin and £829 million in free cash flow, making the FY27 outlook disappointing.

The company believes the demand outlook is healthy in North America and the UK, while China is stabilising, and it hopes for a rebound in core demand in the West Asia after the end of hostilities. It is betting heavily on North America for future growth. Range Rover, Defender and Discovery will be offered with multiple powertrains (MHEV, HEV, PHEV and BEV), allowing the company to adjust to varying rates of EV adoption, while Jaguar will evolve into a pure electric vehicle brand.

The company is also looking to reduce structural costs so that it achieves cash breakeven at 300,000 units by delivering £1.7 billion in savings over the next two fiscal years, including reductions in variable marketing expenses (VME) and warranty costs. Current cash breakeven for FY27 is estimated at around 350,000 units, but adverse events in FY26 pushed breakeven volume to 425,000 units.

The push into North America will be constrained by US tariff pressures, while the scope for price hikes in the US is limited because most North American players have not raised prices. China's luxury tax cannot be passed on because of a soft economy and intense competition. Warranty costs may increase, while dollar depreciation against the pound could reduce returns.

North America is the geography offering the largest growth opportunity. About 44 per cent of North American volume comes from vehicles priced above $50,000 per unit, and 58 per cent of that volume is accounted for by SUVs, a segment in which JLR is particularly strong. JLR is refining its product portfolio for North America and introducing market-specific enhancements. It is also open to strategic partnerships, such as its recent collaboration with Stellantis to deliver new Defender products in the region.

In its Q4 earnings call, TMPV guided for 10 per cent growth in the domestic passenger vehicle industry in FY27. TMPV has a solid order book and capacity expansion plans to support this demand. It has lean channel inventory of 20 days, with waiting periods of four to eight weeks for orders. There are new product launches planned, including two new nameplates and four facelifts each in the internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV segments. While TMPV's margins are facing pressure from commodity costs, it implemented price hikes of 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent in April and June, respectively, to offset these costs.

JLR hopes to expand its total addressable market and is eyeing five potential launches over the next 18 months. North America contributes 28 per cent of volumes and, given strong brand appeal and higher US ticket sizes, JLR expects to improve both volumes and value realisations. EV launches may further expand the addressable market. The upcoming Range Rover Electric has attracted more than 78,000 expressions of interest globally, with 70 per cent from new customers and a significant proportion coming from North America.