Welspun Corp bags ₹5,500 crore US pipeline order, order book hits record

Welspun Corp has secured an order worth approximately ₹5,500 crore from a major US midstream company to supply coated line pipes for a natural gas pipeline project in the Permian region of the United States, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The order takes the company's global order book to a record $5.25 billion (around ₹50,000 crore), its highest ever, it said.

The order was won by Welspun Tubular LLC, the company's US subsidiary, and will be executed from its US facility during the financial year 2028-29 (FY29).

The pipeline will supply gas to an anchor customer, a data centre complex operated by one of the world's top-tier hyperscalers, according to the filing.

The development links Welspun's pipeline business to growing demand for energy infrastructure to support AI-led data centre expansion. However, the company did not disclose the customer’s identity or the pipeline’s capacity.

The latest contract follows a series of large order wins by the company in recent months. In September, its US subsidiary secured an order worth approximately $412.5 million for high-frequency induction welded pipes, to be manufactured at its upgraded facility in Little Rock, Arkansas.

In August, the company announced its largest-ever single order, worth around $1.8 billion, for pipe supplies from its US manufacturing facility. The order was scheduled for execution in FY28 and FY29, reflecting the scale of demand for pipeline infrastructure in the US market.