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Home / Companies / News / Welspun Corp bags record $1.8 billion pipe supply order for US facility

Welspun Corp bags record $1.8 billion pipe supply order for US facility

The order highlights strong demand for pipes used in energy and infrastructure projects, while geopolitical tensions have spurred investment in new pipeline networks

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Welspun's shares rose to a record high ‌of ​₹2,246, as ​of 10:04 a.m. IST. The stock is up 173.4% year-to-date.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

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Indian steel pipe maker Welspun Corp has bagged a record $1.8 billion ​order to supply pipes from its ​US facility, sending its shares up ‌12.1% to an all-time high on Friday.

The order highlights strong demand for pipes used in energy and infrastructure projects, while geopolitical tensions have spurred investment in new pipeline networks.

The order, roughly one-third of Welspun's market capitalisation, is scheduled for execution in fiscal years 2028 and 2029, and ‌will lift the company's global order book to a record $4.4 billion, the company said in a statement late Thursday.

Welspun's US manufacturing facility in Arkansas has been central to its North America expansion plans and is ​positioned to meet demand from oil and gas, LNG export, and ‌hydrogen pipeline projects.

 

During its first-quarter earnings call, the company's management described US ​demand as "very ‌buoyant," with LNG export infrastructure and growing power ‌needs from AI-driven data centers as major drivers.

Welspun's shares rose to a record high ‌of ​₹2,246, as ​of 10:04 a.m. IST. The stock is up 173.4% year-to-date.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Welspun Corp Welspun Welspun India

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 11:10 AM IST