Welspun One eyes leasing 10 mn sq ft in 3 years, expand footprint

Betting big on domestic supply chain boom, warehousing and industrial real estate platform Welspun One on Tuesday announced plans to lease over 10 million sq ft over the next three years, nearly double its current operational footprint.

The deals include a 5.9 lakh sq ft single-box facility for Amazon India, a 20-metre-high warehouse for AAJ Supply Chain, the company said.

A controlled-environment facility of over 2 lakh sq ft built-to-the-precise specifications of a leading medical equipment manufacturer, a signal of how the sector is moving well beyond commodity storage, forms the part of the 10-million sq ft land deal, it said.

As part of its next growth phase, Welspun One said it is also expanding beyond large-format warehousing into adjacent segments, including in-city distribution, retail and commercial infrastructure.

Key projects under construction are the country's largest free trade warehousing zone (FTWZ) development at Nhava Sheva with over 4.5-million sq ft of space, over half a million of multi-format asset in Thane for premium retail, commercial and distribution centre, 1.2-million sq ft logistics park in Chakan, Pune, 1.2-million sqft Logistics and Industrial park in Hoskote, Bengaluru, among others, the company said.

The platform is supported by ongoing construction and capital deployment, with total delivery of additional 3.5-million sqft in the next four quarters across its assets, it stated.

"As occupiers consolidate towards developers who offer execution reliability and integrated solutions, we are well positioned to capture this demand across logistics, in-city distribution and port-led infrastructure," said Neeraj Balani, Chief Customer Officer, Welspun One.

The company in the previous fiscal year, executed leases and letters of intent totalling over 2.5 million sq ft, driven by surging demand from third-party logistics (3PL) operators, manufacturers and e-commerce players.

Looking ahead, Welspun One expects demand for institutional-grade infrastructure to remain strong, particularly across manufacturing, logistics and urban distribution, it said, adding that the company will continue focusing on integrated, future-ready developments aligned with evolving supply chain and consumption trends in India.