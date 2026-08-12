What next for Tata Sons as N Chandrasekaran prepares to step away in 2027

With N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, announcing that he will step down, the race to succeed him has begun, with Tata Steel’s T V Narendran emerging as one of the frontrunners. But choosing the next chairman of the Tata Group’s holding company will be neither straightforward nor quick.

According to industry and group sources, leaders across Tata companies, board members and external candidates are expected to be considered for the role.

“Some of the popular candidates within the company are T V Narendran; Saurabh Agrawal, CFO, Tata Sons; and Shailesh Chandra, managing director and CEO of Tata Motors,” said a person in the know.

Finding a successor at Tata Sons is not a simple procedure. According to the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, under Article 118, a selection committee will have to be set up for the appointment of the chairman.

This process was followed while appointing Cyrus Mistry. Similarly, after Mistry was removed, a five-member selection committee was formed, which subsequently chose N Chandrasekaran, then managing director and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Unlike in the case of Mistry, this time Tata Sons has seven months to announce a successor. If the selection committee, for some reason, is unable to reach a conclusion, then Noel Tata may step in as the interim chairman of Tata Sons due to exigent circumstances, legal experts said.

Ratan Tata had taken over as interim chairman of Tata Sons in 2016 following Mistry’s sudden removal.

“The important point is the appointment of a search committee, and that search committee will nominate the person concerned, who will then be recommended to the board of Tata Sons Ltd. Noel Tata may want to appoint somebody whom he believes in or whom he has faith in. But we don't know whether that person will be competent or not. this will lead to a lot of uncertainty in the minds of investors and shareholders of the Tata Group companies,” said H P Ranina, an advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

Lawyers also pointed out that Chandrasekaran has not resigned; he has stated that he will not be available for reappointment in February 2027. “The problem is that he has already given notice. Hence, he will not take important decisions. The rest of the directors of Tata Sons will now have to play an active role for the next 5- 6 months or until the new Chairman is appointed. As the existing directors need to adhere to the principles of corporate governance, they cannot allow Tata Sons to drift,” said Ranina.

The timing of finding a successor is also crucial. Chandrasekaran’s decision comes at a time when Tata Trusts has been facing governance issues. Tata Trusts is facing multiple legal proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner over governance disputes, board composition norms and challenges over historical share transfers.

Chandrasekaran’s letter to the board also mentions the urgency of why a successor must be selected without delay. “Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.”

“The immediate challenge is not simply to identify a successor to Chandrasekaran, but to give that person an unequivocal mandate. The next chairman will have to restore working trust between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, clarify the limits of shareholder oversight and establish accountability for the group’s large capital commitments. An early resolution of Tata Sons’ listing status and the SP Group’s liquidity requirement will also be essential. Without agreement on these structural issues, even a highly capable successor could inherit the same divided authority that made Chandrasekaran’s continuation untenable,” said a corporate governance expert who monitors Tata Group closely.