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WhatsApp introduces prepaid mobile recharges for Jio, Airtel, and Vi

WhatsApp has introduced in-app prepaid mobile recharge for users in India, enabling seamless payments for Jio, Airtel and Vi plans as it expands its payments ecosystem

WhatsApp

The rollout is being done in phases across Android and iOS, and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

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WhatsApp on Thursday announced that users in India can now complete prepaid mobile recharges directly within the app, marking an expansion of its payments ecosystem.
 
The feature allows users with prepaid connections on Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) to browse plans and complete recharges without leaving the app.
 
The rollout is being done in phases across Android and iOS, and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.
 
The service is powered by fintech firm PayU, which enables seamless payment integration within WhatsApp.
 
“At PayU, we believe the best payment experience is one that is naturally embedded in the platforms where users already spend their time,” said Hemang Dattani, Chief Business Officer, PayU Payments.
 

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Meta said the move is aimed at simplifying everyday transactions and reducing the need for users to switch between multiple apps.
 
“By bringing recharges directly into WhatsApp, we are making it easier for people to stay connected without having to juggle between multiple apps,” said Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta India.
 
WhatsApp has also added a rupee (₹) icon on the home screen to improve discoverability of its payments feature.
 
Users can also access the payments option within one-to-one chat threads to send money using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
 
The company has been steadily expanding its utility in India, allowing users to access services such as metro ticket booking, bill payments and government services through chatbots.
 
With mobile recharges now integrated, WhatsApp is extending its role as a platform for high-frequency, everyday transactions within a single interface.
 

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Topics : whatsapp Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

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