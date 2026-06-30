Who is Puneet Sharma, the finance veteran joining HDFC Bank as CFO?

HDFC Bank on Monday appointed finance veteran Puneet Sharma as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective December 1, 2026. Sharma joins HDFC Bank after spending more than six years as CFO of Axis Bank.

Before formally assuming the role, Sharma will join the bank as CFO-designate from September 1, succeeding retiring CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan.

Axis Bank announced on Monday that Sharma had resigned and would be relieved from his duties at the close of business on August 31, 2026. He will also cease to be a key managerial personnel from that date.

At Axis Bank, Sharma led the finance function and also oversaw legal, secretarial, procurement and investor relations. He became an important interface for institutional investors and analysts and was involved in several strategic initiatives during his tenure. These included the acquisition and integration of Citibank India’s consumer business and capital-raising efforts to strengthen the balance sheet.

More than two decades in finance

Sharma brings over 26 years of experience across banking, financial services and strategy. He began his professional career at Bharat S Raut & Co and later worked with Lovelock & Lewes, the predecessor to PwC in India.

Before joining Axis Bank, Sharma spent more than 12 years at Tata Capital, where he rose to become group chief financial officer. In that role, he handled finance, treasury, taxation, procurement, investor relations and corporate strategy across the group’s financial services businesses.

From 2014 onwards, he served as group head and CFO of Tata Capital Limited and Tata Capital Financial Services Limited, overseeing financial control, financial planning and broader business functions while working closely with the company’s board.

Earlier in his career, Sharma worked at Citibank, where he managed responsibilities across treasury operations, structured cash solutions, risk monitoring and fixed-income reporting. He also worked as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group, advising financial services clients on business strategy, transformation and operational improvement.

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Educational background and HDFC Bank role

A chartered accountant and cost accountant by qualification, Sharma holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai and completed the Post Graduate Programme in Management at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

HDFC Bank said Sharma meets the eligibility requirements under the Reserve Bank of India’s Commercial Banks – Governance Directions, 2025 for appointment as CFO. Once he assumes office, he will also serve as a key managerial personnel under the Companies Act.

Appointment comes after leadership changes

Sharma’s appointment follows a period of leadership transition at HDFC Bank . Former chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned in March this year, stating that certain developments and practices within the bank were not aligned with his personal values and ethics.

An independent legal review carried out by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Wadia Ghandy & Co later concluded that the allegations were not substantiated. Following this, veteran banker Keki Mistry took charge as interim chairman while the bank continued its search for a permanent successor.