Who is Sunil D'Souza, the new Voltas Chairman succeeding Noel Tata?

Sunil D'Souza, who has spent more than three decades building and managing consumer-facing businesses at some of India's biggest companies, including Hindustan Unilever ( HUL ), PepsiCo and Whirlpool, took over as Chairman of Voltas on Thursday, succeeding Noel Tata.

Noel Tata stepped down after attaining the age of 70, the retirement age prescribed under Tata Group's governance guidelines. He assumed the role of Chairman Emeritus at Voltas.

D'Souza, who currently serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consumer Products, will continue in that role alongside his new responsibility at Voltas.

From HUL and PepsiCo to the Tata Group

ALSO READ: Tata International appoints T V Narendran as chairman; Noel Tata steps down An engineering graduate from the University of Madras and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C), D'Souza began his career in 1993 with Hindustan Unilever. He subsequently spent nearly 15 years at PepsiCo, where he held several leadership positions, overseeing the commercial operations of its food and beverage portfolio and managing businesses across several Asian markets.

His stint at PepsiCo included leadership responsibilities across markets such as Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia, where he worked on business expansion, operational restructuring and product innovation.

In 2015, D'Souza moved to Whirlpool India as its Managing Director. He spent over four years at the company, where he led its business operations and growth in the Indian market.

He joined the Tata Group in April 2020 as Managing Director and CEO of Tata Consumer Products, following the merger of Tata Global Beverages and the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals.

At Tata Consumer Products, D'Souza has overseen the company's efforts to expand beyond its traditional tea, coffee and salt portfolio and build a wider food and beverage business. The company has strengthened its presence in packaged foods and wellness products, including through the acquisitions of Capital Foods, which owns Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones, and Organic India in 2024.