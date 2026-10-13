Why 7-Eleven's India ambitions faltered despite Reliance Retail partnership

Japanese convenience store chain 7-Eleven, owned by Japan's Seven & i Holdings, has shut its remaining 31 stores in India after its five-year franchise partnership with Reliance Retail ended, bringing its current retail operations in the country to a close. However, the company said it remains interested in the Indian market.

The stores were located in Mumbai and Pune, following an earlier expansion that took the network to around 60 outlets at its peak.

The partnership, signed in 2021, was intended to bring the global convenience store chain to India through Reliance Retail's network.

Media reports say the venture struggled to become profitable as it faced competition from neighbourhood kirana stores and rapidly expanding quick-commerce platforms. CNBC reported that the business generated revenue of about ₹92 crore and incurred a net loss of nearly ₹90 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, according to its financial statements.

The exit also marks the end of 7-Eleven's second attempt to enter India through a local franchise partner. In 2019, the company had signed an agreement with Future Retail to develop and operate stores in the country. That arrangement was terminated in October 2021 after Future Retail failed to meet store-opening targets and pay franchise fees, according to a regulatory filing cited by Mint.

Reliance Retail subsequently took over the franchise arrangement, opening the first Indian 7-Eleven store in Mumbai in October 2021.

Despite the latest closures, 7-Eleven has not ruled out returning to India. A company spokesperson told CNBC the chain continued to aspire to serve Indian customers and looked forward to exploring options to expand its presence in the market over the long term.

Another Japanese convenience store chain, Lawson, is also exploring the Indian market and is planning to enter through a local subsidiary, initially focusing on Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Nikkei Asia reported that 7-Eleven's owner was looking to expand in Europe following its India exit, signalling that it continues to pursue growth in international markets despite setbacks in some regions.