Why govt wants ONGC to build India's next ₹15,000 crore strategic reserve

The government has asked Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to build India's next strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), marking a significant shift in how the country develops its emergency crude oil stockpiles.

The proposed 1.75 million metric tonne (MMT) underground crude storage cavern at Mangaluru in Karnataka is estimated to cost around ₹15,000 crore (nearly $1.6 billion), reported The Economic Times. State-run ONGC, which already owns the land earmarked for the project, is expected to spend nearly ₹5,000 crore on constructing the cavern, while another ₹10,000 crore would be required to fill it with crude oil at current prices.

If completed, the facility would expand India's existing strategic storage capacity of 5.33 MMT by roughly one-third at a time when geopolitical conflicts and supply disruptions are forcing countries to strengthen their energy security.

What is a strategic petroleum reserve?

A strategic petroleum reserve is an emergency stockpile of crude oil maintained by governments to protect against supply disruptions and sudden price shocks. Unlike commercial inventories held by refiners and oil marketing companies (OMCs), these reserves are intended for use during crises such as wars, sanctions, geopolitical conflicts, shipping disruptions or extreme volatility in global energy markets.

India's strategic reserves are stored in underground rock caverns located near major ports and refinery networks, enabling crude oil to be released quickly during emergencies.

How much oil does India currently hold in reserve?

India currently operates three strategic petroleum reserve facilities with a combined capacity of 5.33 MMT or about 39 million barrels of crude oil. These are located at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh (1.33 MMT), Mangaluru in Karnataka (1.5 MMT) and Padur in Karnataka (2.5 MMT). India consumes around 5 million barrels of oil every day, making its emergency reserves relatively modest compared with other major economies.

According to data cited by The Economic Times from the US Energy Information Administration, India held about 21 million barrels of strategic crude stocks at the end of 2025. By comparison, China held around 1,397 million barrels, the United States had 413 million barrels, and Japan maintained 263 million barrels.

Why is India expanding its reserves now?

The recent Iran conflict and the resulting volatility in global oil markets have once again highlighted India's vulnerability to external supply shocks.

India is the world's third-largest energy consumer and depends on imports for nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements. Such dependence leaves the country exposed to geopolitical tensions in major oil-producing regions and disruptions along key shipping routes.

The government has long viewed strategic petroleum reserves as a critical pillar of energy security. Through Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL), a special purpose vehicle, India has been building emergency crude stockpiles to reduce dependence on any single supplier region and ensure supplies during periods of global turmoil.

How vulnerable are India's oil supply routes?

India's energy security challenge extends beyond import dependence, as much of its crude oil travels through some of the world's most strategically sensitive maritime chokepoints.

The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly important, with more than 60 per cent of India's oil imports historically passing through the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to global markets.

The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, has emerged as another area of concern amid attacks on commercial shipping, while the Malacca Strait remains critical for crude imports from Russia and East Asia.

Although Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sujata Sharma has said that nearly 70 per cent of India's crude imports now originate from sources outside the Strait of Hormuz, policymakers continue to view supply diversification and larger emergency reserves as essential safeguards.

Why is the ONGC project different?

The proposed Mangaluru project would mark the first time a state-owned oil producer has been asked to build a strategic petroleum reserve.

India's existing SPR facilities were funded by the government and are operated by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL). Under the new model, however, ONGC would finance and construct a national energy security asset using its own balance sheet.

What does the second phase of SPR expansion involve?

The government approved the second phase of SPR expansion in 2021 through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The programme includes a 4 MMT facility at Chandikhol in Odisha and another 2.5 MMT facility at Padur in Karnataka.

Under the revised policy, ISPRL can lease 30 per cent of storage capacity to refiners or traders and use another 20 per cent for trading activities while retaining emergency access for the government. The model is designed to improve the financial viability of strategic storage assets while ensuring they remain available during crises.

Last year, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd won the mandate to build and operate the Padur facility after submitting the lowest bid for viability gap funding, which was capped at 60 per cent of the project's estimated ₹5,700 crore cost. The Chandikhol project is yet to be awarded, reported The Economic Times.

Why are strategic reserves becoming more important globally?

Recent geopolitical conflicts have reinforced the importance of maintaining large strategic oil stockpiles. Such reserves help governments cushion supply disruptions, moderate price shocks and provide greater flexibility during periods of market volatility.

According to The Economic Times, China was able to reduce crude imports by nearly one-third in May compared with pre-conflict levels by drawing on its vast stockpiles as prices surged. India, by contrast, had to continue sourcing crude from international markets to keep its refineries running.

That contrast helps explain why New Delhi is accelerating efforts to expand its emergency oil storage capacity and why the proposed ONGC-built Mangaluru cavern is being viewed as a significant addition to India's energy security infrastructure.