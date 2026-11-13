Why Ola Electric is closing stores and turning to dealer-led retail network

Ola Electric Mobility is set to shut most of its company-owned stores as part of a broader shift from the direct-to-consumer (D2C) model to a dealer-led business model aimed at lowering costs, improving working capital and strengthening its financial performance.

In its Q2 FY27 shareholders' letter, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company said it stopped accepting orders through its D2C stores from November 1. Most of these outlets are expected to close by December, with all new vehicle production now being routed through dealer partners. The move comes even as the company claims demand for its electric scooters is running ahead of supply.

The development follows Ola Electric's announcement in August this year that it would open its sales and service network to dealer partners across the country. At the time, the Bengaluru-based company said the dealer-partner programme followed a month-long nationwide engagement with prospective dealers. Under the strategy, company-owned stores would increasingly focus on brand and product experience, while dealer partners would drive local sales, servicing and network expansion.

The company said it had appointed 255 dealer partners operating 319 stores as of November 8, barely two months after the first outlets became operational on September 4. It aims to expand the network to around 450 stores by December and 700 by March 2027.

Why is Ola Electric shifting to a dealer-led model?

Ola Electric said the transition is intended to improve its sales and distribution network while reducing the costs of running company-owned retail outlets.

It added that dealer sell-through was strong and improving, with channel inventory currently at around 15 days. The company also said that in several markets where dealers had opened early and stabilised operations, its market share was now well above the levels recorded before the transition.

Explaining the rationale behind the shift, Ola Electric said wholesale volumes were rising and dealers were placing repeat orders, strengthening the business model. “Demand is not our constraint; the constraint is the ramp-up of our supply chain,” the company said.

The transition to a dealer-led network is also expected to reduce operating expenses by another ₹50 crore as Ola moves away from running its own retail network. Consolidated operating expenses stood at ₹369 crore in Q2, compared with ₹390 crore in the previous quarter. The Q1 figure excludes a one-time non-cash reversal of ₹57 crore. Total borrowings fell from ₹3,132 crore in December 2024 to ₹1,819 crore in September 2026. Auto borrowings declined from ₹2,422 crore to ₹337 crore over the same period.

“With low auto debt, a healthy gross margin and cost structure, and a much-improved working capital cycle under the dealer model, we expect auto to generate free cash flow in the near term,” the company said.

Supply-chain constraints remain a challenge for Ola Electric

Despite claiming that demand for its scooters is running ahead of supply, Ola Electric said its biggest challenge is getting suppliers to ramp up production and meet orders.

The company said production had remained broadly flat for several months but was now rising month by month. It expects monthly production to reach around 25,000 vehicles by December, adding that its manufacturing facility has the capacity to produce significantly more than its current output.

Ola also disclosed that around 5,000 vehicles against paid orders in September were delivered a week late because of charger unavailability, pushing the deliveries into October. Following the transition to dealers, the company said it was now running a paid-order backlog that it intended to clear quickly as production increased.

Beyond its electric scooters, Ola Electric is also banking on its cell manufacturing business as another growth driver. The company has commissioned 6 GWh of capacity and expects to gradually integrate its own lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells into vehicles from Q4 FY27.