Why Tata Sons faces a listing mandate and how Tata Trusts hopes to avoid it

Tata Trusts on Monday proposed merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) into Tata Sons to avoid the holding company's public listing. The objective is to change the holding company’s business mix so that, according to the Trusts, it would no longer qualify as a non-banking financial company (NBDC) or a core investment company (CIC). The proposal still needs Tata Sons board approval and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) no-objection.

How Tata Sons got into the listing bind

The issue goes back to the RBI’s scale-based rules for NBFCs, introduced in 2021. The rules created an 'upper layer' for NBFCs that need closer regulatory oversight. Companies placed in this category are required to list within three years of being identified.

The RBI put Tata Sons in this upper layer in September 2022, which meant it had three years to list. The original deadline was September 2025. Instead of going public, Tata Sons tried a different route. It repaid its outstanding debt and, in 2024, asked the RBI to cancel its registration as a core investment company (CIC).

A CIC is a company whose main business is holding investments in other companies of the same group. Tata Sons had argued that, after repaying its debt, it no longer needed to remain registered as a CIC.

The RBI, however, kept Tata Sons in the upper layer in 2025 while it considered the application. This month, it rejected the request to surrender the CIC registration and directed Tata Sons to comply with the rules applicable to upper-layer NBFCs.

What is Tata Trusts proposing now?

Instead of asking the RBI to remove Tata Sons from the NBFC framework, Tata Trusts now wants to change the nature of the business housed within the holding group.

The Trusts has proposed merging two operating businesses, TESS and TCE, into Tata Sons. The reasoning is that these businesses would bring operating revenue and assets directly into the holding company, and the RBI’s rules look at what a company actually does and how its assets are structured. A CIC, for instance, must have at least 90 per cent of its net assets invested in specified group companies.

Tata Trusts says the proposed restructuring would change these ratios enough for Tata Sons to no longer meet the conditions for being treated as a CIC or an NBFC.

Why the stakes are high

The dispute is also about ownership and control. Tata Trusts holds about 66 per cent of Tata Sons and has opposed a listing. The Shapoorji Pallonji group, which owns about 18 per cent, has backed a public listing and argued that it would improve transparency and accountability.

The Tata Sons board also approved steps towards a listing during its September 17 board meeting.

What to watch next

The Trusts' proposal now has to go through the Tata Sons board. If the board approves the proposed merger, it would also need the RBI’s prior no-objection under the applicable rules.

The crucial question will then be whether the restructured Tata Sons actually falls outside the definitions that brought it under the NBFC and CIC framework in the first place.