Wipro Consumer Care enters India's premium pet food market with Snuggles

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Wednesday announced its entry into the domestic premium pet food market with Snuggles, as it looks to tap the ₹5,500 crore pet food market.

The company said in its release that India’s pet food market was undergoing a significant transformation, with 67 per cent of pet parents being first-time pet owners.

“Currently, only 7 per cent of the pet parents, they are using packaged pet food… there is enough room to come into the category to grow the category,” Anil Chugh, president, foods business, and chief operating officer–new business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting–India, told Business Standard.

The company has launched dry dog food that combines kibble with freeze-dried chicken chunks in packs of 1 kg, 3 kg, 5 kg and 10 kg, priced from ₹530.

Chugh added that the category grew at 16-18 per cent during Covid and still had the potential to grow at 10-12 per cent over the next five years.

He also said, “If you bring in an innovation in the category and also bring in the right price point where consumer sees a value, you always have a winning proposition. In Snuggles, the format we have launched is dog dry food, which is with freeze dried chicken chunks, and a human grade ingredients. Now, this combination is introduced for the first time by anybody in the category, and the price point we are giving, we feel consumer will see very good value in this, and it’s a winning proposition which we have got into marketplace.”