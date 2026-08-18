Wipro Consumer Care to buy Dermatouch for enterprise value of ₹387.5 crore

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting announced on Tuesday that it will acquire premium skincare brand DERMATOUCH for an enterprise value of ₹387.5 crore.

The transaction will be in two phases, it will initially acquire 60 per cent and over the course of three years, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting will acquire the remaining 40 per cent over the next three years, it said in its release.

This is Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting’s 18th acquisition, it said.

"Dermatouch represents an exciting opportunity for us as our first foray into digital brands. We have been clear that we would only look at digital brands that have the potential to expand offline, which Dermatouch has already proven,” Kumar Chander, chief executive officer (CEO) of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and managing director (MD) of Wipro Enterprises, said in the release.

The brand has earned significant consumer trust in a short span of time, and the company sees considerable potential to scale it further by combining its innovation-led approach with Wipro’s capabilities, he added. “We welcome Anish and Amit to the Wipro family and look forward to the next phase of growth together,” he said.

Dermatouch’s revenue stood at ~131 crore in financial year 2026 (FY26), growing 114 per cent over FY25.

Anish Nagpal, Amit Purswani and the current management team of Dermatouch will continue to run the business till Wipro completes the acquisition over the next three years, the release said.

"Partnering with Wipro marks a monumental milestone in Dermatouch’s journey. Since inception, our mission has been to build a trusted, science-backed and efficacy-led skincare brand focused on addressing real consumer concerns,” Anish Nagpal and Amit Purswani, cofounders, Dermatouch said in the release.

They added that Wipro’s legacy of trust, consumer-first philosophy and decades of experience in building and scaling successful brands across global markets make it an ideal partner for Dermatouch’s next phase of growth.

“Its extensive distribution network, and deep research capabilities will enable us to take Dermatouch to newer heights, and make it a truly global brand,” they said.

This announcement also follows Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting’s recent acquisition of Good Home and Eva from TTK Healthcare, as well as S brands in the Philippines.