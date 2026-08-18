Tuesday, August 18, 2026 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsShankesh Jewellers IPOIND vs SL Day 4Bihari Lal Engineering IPOTata Sons postpones AGMRIL, Airtel or VI Tariff hikeNifty IT IndexSunshine Pictures IPOHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Companies / News / Wipro Consumer Care to buy Dermatouch for enterprise value of ₹387.5 crore

Wipro Consumer Care to buy Dermatouch for enterprise value of ₹387.5 crore

To acquire the remaining 40% stake over the next three years

Wipro

Wipro (Photo: Reuters)

Sharleen Dsouza Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting announced on Tuesday that it will acquire premium skincare brand DERMATOUCH for an enterprise value of ₹387.5 crore. 
 
 The transaction will be in two phases, it will initially acquire 60 per cent and over the course of three years, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting will acquire the remaining 40 per cent over the next three years, it said in its release. 
 
 This is Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting’s 18th acquisition, it said.
 
"Dermatouch represents an exciting opportunity for us as our first foray into digital brands. We have been clear that we would only look at digital brands that have the potential to expand offline, which Dermatouch has already proven,” Kumar Chander, chief executive officer (CEO) of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and managing director (MD) of Wipro Enterprises, said in the release. 
 
 
The brand has earned significant consumer trust in a short span of time, and the company sees considerable potential to scale it further by combining its innovation-led approach with Wipro’s capabilities, he added. “We welcome Anish and Amit to the Wipro family and look forward to the next phase of growth together,” he said. 

Also Read

IT company

Big orders mask small deal squeeze at Indian IT services companiespremium

Rupee

EPL sees beauty, cosmetics segment as growth driver, lifts revenue guidance

Wipro

Wipro delaying onboarding of over 200 engineers selected in 2025: NITES

Wipro

Wipro's exit from Nifty 50 reflects waning clout of Indian IT giants

Stocks to watch: Vi, Lupin, Zen Tech, BSE, Wipro, Adani Group stocks

Stocks to watch: Vi, Lupin, Zen Tech, BSE, Wipro, Adani Group stocks

 
Dermatouch’s revenue stood at ~131 crore in financial year 2026 (FY26), growing 114 per cent over FY25. 
 
Anish Nagpal, Amit Purswani and the current management team of Dermatouch will continue to run the business till Wipro completes the acquisition over the next three years, the release said. 
 
"Partnering with Wipro marks a monumental milestone in Dermatouch’s journey. Since inception, our mission has been to build a trusted, science-backed and efficacy-led skincare brand focused on addressing real consumer concerns,” Anish Nagpal and Amit Purswani, cofounders, Dermatouch said in the release. 
 
They added that Wipro’s legacy of trust, consumer-first philosophy and decades of experience in building and scaling successful brands across global markets make it an ideal partner for Dermatouch’s next phase of growth. 
 
“Its extensive distribution network, and deep research capabilities will enable us to take Dermatouch to newer heights, and make it a truly global brand,” they said. 
 
This announcement also follows Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting’s recent acquisition of Good Home and Eva from TTK Healthcare, as well as S brands in the Philippines. 

More From This Section

market breadth, advance decline ratio, ADR, small-cap stocks, profit booking, Indian stock market, IPO activity, equity markets, Nifty, BSE, stock market correction, oil prices, West Asia tensions, monsoon impact, market sentiment, primary market, se

Torrent Gas to file updated draft papers for up to $418 million IPO

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Industries to enter pvt credit space, aims to raise ₹2,000 cr in AIF

The losses are growing at a time when Tata Sons' dividend income from the group's prime cash cow declined in FY25 for the first time in more than a decade

Tata Sons postpones AGM days after chairman Chandrasekaran announces exit

fertiliser, agriculture

HELM AG, Parijat enters into strategic tie up in agrochemical space

Hindustan Copper Ltd

Hindustan Copper plans capital investment of ₹7,000 cr in next 5-6 yrs

Topics : Wipro Cosmetics skincare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 4:38 PM IST