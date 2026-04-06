Wipro inks billion-dollar revenue deal with Singapore's Olam Group

On Monday, Wipro’s shares surged 3.6 per cent in early trading hours as the company announced one of its first mega deals in over six years. India’s fourth-largest IT services firm announced a multi-year deal with Singapore-based Olam Group. The eight-year deal is expected to generate over $1 billion in total contract value, with a committed spend of $800 million.

One of the highlights of the deal is also the acquisition of Mindsprint, the IT services arm of Singapore’s Olam Group, for $375 million.

The deal is significant for the Bengaluru-based IT services firm, which has been working towards steady growth under its CEO, Srini Pallia.

Analysts pointed out that under Pallia, the company is slowly arming itself with a sizeable big-deal portfolio, as he works to get the company on track after it fell woefully short of its rivals in the last decade.

ICICI Securities said the deal was Wipro’s largest to date and improves revenue visibility while strengthening its consulting, platform, and industry-specific capabilities in the food and agribusiness vertical.

Such a big deal is rare in Asia for IT services companies, which have been looking to diversify their traditional revenue base of the US and Europe over the last few years. Infosys has made some acquisitions in the cybersecurity and telecom space in Australia last year.

Analysts also pointed out that winning such a deal validates Wipro’s AI strategy. As part of the engagement, Wipro will deliver end-to-end transformation services to Olam Group through a consulting-led and AI-powered approach. The engagement will draw on Wipro’s industry expertise, partnerships, and Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings.

“Srini has won a fair number of larger deals in the last two years. In this current environment, one or two large deals are enough to change the trajectory versus peers. I do not think people should write them off the way they were,” said an analyst at an international brokerage research firm.

Some of Pallia’s other big deals include the acquisition of Harman’s digital transformation business for $375 million and a 10-year $645 million deal with British insurer Phoenix Group. The company classifies large deals as those above $30 million.

Under him, large-deal bookings were up 17.5 per cent to $5.4 billion during the financial year 2024-25, while for the nine months of the last fiscal, it was about $6.4 billion in constant currency.

The other significant aspect of the deal is the acquisition of Mindsprint. The company, based in India, has an employee base of 3,200 and has been an enabler of Olam Group’s digital transformation journey.

“What makes Mindsprint interesting is not just its engineering and product DNA, but its deep roots in the Olam ecosystem. That gives Wipro immediate access to a highly complex, real-world supply chain environment across Asia, spanning agriculture, commodities, logistics, and trading. This is exactly the kind of domain where AI, data, and platformisation can drive measurable outcomes, not just productivity gains,” said Phil Fersht, CEO, HFS Research.

Fersht points out that if Wipro can industrialise what Mindsprint has built in that Olam context, it has a pathway to create replicable, verticalised offerings for supply chain and agribusiness clients globally. “That’s far more valuable than a one-off services win. The risk, as always, is whether Wipro can scale that domain expertise without diluting it inside a broader, more traditional delivery model,” he cautions.

Mindsprint provides technology, cybersecurity, and digital services across sectors including food and agribusiness, manufacturing, retail and consumer packaged goods, as well as healthcare and life sciences.

For Wipro, the APMEA geography contributed 11.1 per cent to the topline in the third quarter ended December 31. It grew at 6.6 per cent on a constant currency basis. The deal may offset the slowdown in business in West Asia that is likely to happen because of the ongoing war. The deal will also provide Wipro with some steady revenue at a time when it also lost its Estée Lauder business to Accenture earlier this year.