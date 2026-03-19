Wipro launches GIFT City Hub to provide services to global BFSI clients

IT major Wipro on Thursday announced the launch of a new hub at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, to deliver advanced AI-powered technology services to global Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) clients.

The new facility will initially seat 150 employees, with the flexibility to scale up to 500 seats based on client demand, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The GIFT City hub will support the delivery of advanced solutions across digital banking, capital markets, regulatory technology, risk and compliance, and core platform modernisation.

The centre, with Wipro Intelligence -- a unified suite of AI-powered platforms and solutions -- strengthens the company's ability to co-innovate with clients, embed responsible AI across critical financial workflows, and scale secure, domain-led platforms to meet the growing global demand for AI-powered BFSI transformation, Wipro said.

"Wipro's presence at GIFT City is a strategic investment to scale the impact of Wipro Intelligence for the global BFSI industry.

"By combining our consulting-led, AI-powered transformation and delivery capabilities with deep domain expertise and a strong innovation culture within a high-quality talent ecosystem, we are enabling deeper client engagement and long-term value creation," Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer at Wipro, said.