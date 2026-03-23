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Wipro launches innovation lab in Seoul; bolsters South Korea presence

Wipro employs several hundred professionals in South Korea and continues to make sustained investments in the local ecosystem

Wipro had issued letter of intent to graduates in May last year, confirming their selection

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

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Wipro on Monday announced expansion of its business operations in South Korea, with a larger office footprint in Seoul and the launch of an Innovation Lab.

With the launch of the Seoul Innovation Lab, Wipro now operates nine such facilities globally. The new lab will focus primarily on technology, automotive, and industrial sectors, supporting use cases such as intelligent product engineering, software-defined vehicles, smart manufacturing, supply chain optimisation, and AI-enabled operations.

"Wipro Limited...announced the expansion of its business operations in South Korea, reinforcing the country's position as a strategic growth market for Wipro. The expansion includes an enlarged office footprint in Seoul, the launch of a new Innovation Lab, as part of the Wipro Innovation Network (WIN), and continued investment in local talent to support South Korean clients locally and globally," the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company said in a release.

 

The latest move underlines the country's position as a strategic growth market for Wipro, it added.

According to Wipro, South Korea has emerged as a major global innovation hub, with leadership across semiconductors, advanced technology, automotive engineering, and industrial manufacturing.

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"Wipro's expanded presence reflects the growing importance of Korea in shaping global innovation and the increasing demand from South Korean enterprises for AI-led transformation that can scale across markets," the release added.

Wipro employs several hundred professionals in South Korea and continues to make sustained investments in the local ecosystem.

The company serves South Korean clients through a "strong" local presence, complemented by its global Wipro Delivery Network. This integrated delivery model enables Korean enterprises to access specialised skills, industry expertise, and scalable global capabilities while retaining close local engagement.

Wipro is also partnering with leading academic institutions to upskill talent and create opportunities for early-career professionals to work on advanced technology and innovation programmes.

Vinay Firake, CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) Strategic Market Unit, Wipro Limited, noted that South Korea is an increasingly important centre of global innovation.

"Our expanded presence reflects our long-term commitment to the region. By strengthening local capabilities, connecting Korea more deeply into our global delivery and innovation network, and co-innovating closely with clients, we aim to help enterprises translate innovation into measurable business outcomes," Firake said.

The Seoul Innovation Lab will operate as part of the Wipro Innovation Network (WIN), Wipro's global network of innovation facilities.

It will serve as a space for close collaboration with South Korean clients and ecosystem partners, enabling co-creation, experimentation, and solution development. It will also showcase Wipro Intelligence, a unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings, to showcase how AI can be applied across real-world business scenarios.

By combining local industry knowledge with Wipro's global AI and engineering capabilities, the lab will help clients accelerate innovation from concept to deployment.

The expansion also builds on Wipro's acquisition of the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, which was completed last year.

As part of the integration, more than 5,000 professionals, including senior leaders across South Korea, the Americas, Europe, and India, have joined Wipro.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Seoul South Korea Wipro

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

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