Wipro raises stake in insurance tech firm Aggne to 80% for $28.5 million
The additional investment in the insurance technology firm is expected to strengthen Wipro's AI- and IP-led transformation capabilities in the property and casualty segment
BS Reporter Bengaluru
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Wipro has raised its stake in Aggne, a technology services and consulting company serving the property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector, to 80 per cent for $28.5 million in cash.
The additional stake purchase in Aggne will further strengthen Wipro's competitive advantage in the insurance sector, particularly in driving AI- and IP-led transformations, India's fourth-largest IT services company said on Monday.
Wipro previously held a 60 per cent stake in the company through an investment made in 2024.
Aggne's services include IP-led consulting, implementation and managed services, and it has a full suite of cloud-based, low-code products that enable P&C insurers to fast-track product development and drive innovation.
Aggne Group reported revenue of $27.5 million in FY26, up from $24.2 million a year earlier.
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:06 PM IST