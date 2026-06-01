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Home / Companies / News / Wipro raises stake in insurance tech firm Aggne to 80% for $28.5 million

Wipro raises stake in insurance tech firm Aggne to 80% for $28.5 million

The additional investment in the insurance technology firm is expected to strengthen Wipro's AI- and IP-led transformation capabilities in the property and casualty segment

Wipro had issued letter of intent to graduates in May last year, confirming their selection

Wipro previously held a 60 per cent stake in the company through an investment made in 2024

BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

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Wipro has raised its stake in Aggne, a technology services and consulting company serving the property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector, to 80 per cent for $28.5 million in cash.
 
The additional stake purchase in Aggne will further strengthen Wipro's competitive advantage in the insurance sector, particularly in driving AI- and IP-led transformations, India's fourth-largest IT services company said on Monday.
 
Wipro previously held a 60 per cent stake in the company through an investment made in 2024.
 
Aggne's services include IP-led consulting, implementation and managed services, and it has a full suite of cloud-based, low-code products that enable P&C insurers to fast-track product development and drive innovation.
 
 
Aggne Group reported revenue of $27.5 million in FY26, up from $24.2 million a year earlier.
 

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

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