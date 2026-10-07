WNS Global Services leases 322,000 sq ft of office space in Thane tower

Global business process management firm WNS Global Services has leased 3.22 lakh square feet (carpet area) of office space in Thane — part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

According to the lease-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, the company has leased the space across the third to seventh floors of Hiranandani Centaurus, a project developed by Mumbai-based real estate developer House of Hiranandani.

WNS Global Services has leased the space from Roma Builders Pvt Ltd through two fresh lease agreements. The lease for the third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors, covering the bulk of the space, began on August 15, 2025, and has a 15-year tenure, while the seventh-floor lease, covering 66,870 square feet, began on January 1, 2026, with a five-year tenure.

Across the lease tenures, WNS Global Services will spend ₹619.37 crore in total rental outgo, according to the data verified by House of Hiranandani.

The leases are at ₹90 per square foot per month on carpet area, translating into a monthly rent of about ₹2.90 crore.

WNS has paid a security deposit of ₹34.82 crore. For the third to sixth floors, rent will escalate by 5 per cent annually, while the seventh-floor lease provides for a 15 per cent escalation every three years — essentially by 5 per cent a year.

Email queries sent to WNS Global Services remained unanswered.

Harsh Hiranandani, director of House of Hiranandani, said, “WNS’s decision to establish its presence at Centaurus is a strong endorsement of the development and the value it offers to businesses. We are seeing increasing interest from established enterprises seeking workplaces that combine connectivity, quality infrastructure and a well-planned environment. Centaurus has been designed with a strong focus on the evolving needs of modern businesses, reflected in its WiredScore and SmartScore certifications. WNS’s presence further reinforces Centaurus as a destination for businesses looking to build and grow for the long term.”

Additionally, Centaurus hosts offices of entities like BNP Paribas, Accenture and Tata AIA Euronet.